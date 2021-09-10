10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (9/6)

MONDAY, Sept. 6

The Kentucky Flea Market Labor Day Spectacular

Kentucky Exposition Center

$10 parking ($5 dollars off with any purchase) | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

If you’re a fan of vintage fodder, toys, or german roasted nuts, the Labor Day weekend Kentucky Flea Market is not only spectacular but the spectacle for you. I know it technically says $10, but if you buy literally anything at any price, you get a full $5 refund with a receipt so don’t lose your receipt.

Gravely Trivia Night

Gravely Brewing Co.

Free | 7 p.m.

Enjoy some socially-distanced trivia at one of the best breweries in town. Under Gravely’s COVID guidelines, you stay seated and the host will pick up your sheet. Seating can accommodate 8 to 10.

THURSDAY Sept. 9

Craft and Chat: Zip Pouches with the Louisville Free Public Library

Zoom

Free | 3 p.m.

If you are interested in easy sewing projects, Join the Louisville Free Public Library as you learn to sew your own zipper pouch. As soon as you see this, register for this virtual maker session hosted by the Louisville South Central Regional Library. Send an email for registration to: Liz.Magee@lfpl.org. This class is free and supply kits are limited.

Lanesville Heritage Weekend

Lanesville Heritage Grounds

Free | 5 p.m.

Lanesville is a small Indiana town around 30 minutes from Louisville, but its town festival is huge. Come for vendor and craft booths, midway rides, glass blowing, antique farm machinery and free entertainment. You can go on Thursday, but this party’s lasting til Sunday at 5 p.m.

‘United We Stood: Memories of 9/11’ Panel Discussion

Louisville Free Public Library, Main branch

Free | 6:30 p.m.

Where were you on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001? Most of us were safely watching the attacks on the World Trade Center on a television. A few Louisvillians were in New York City watching in real time and lived to tell the tale. As part of the Louisville Photo Biennial, the Louisville Free Public Library is hosting an exhibition, “here is new york: the september 11 photographs,” from Sept. 9-Nov. 14. The 500 photographs, marking the 20th anniversary of the event, were taken that Tuesday and the days that followed. The panel discussion, followed by a reception, is on Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Panelists are Elizabeth Kramer, former communications officer who worked in the Peace Corps office in the World Trade Center, WHAS-11 photojournalist Pete Longton who covered Ground Zero, and Charles Traub, co-founder of the “here is new york” collection and exhibition. Melissa Swan is the moderator.

Bernard Clay Debuts ‘English Lit’

Carmichael’s Bookstore

Free | 7 p.m.

Affrilachian poet Bernard Clay has finally released a book. We say finally, because the public has been waiting. Crystal Wilkinson, author of “The Birds of Opulence” said, “There is no other poet living or dead that I can say this about, but I’ve been waiting on a book from Bernard Clay for more than 20 years. Every time I’ve ever read a single poem by him or heard him read a poem aloud I’ve wanted a volume of his work in my hands. “ At this event, Clay, a Louisville author, will talk about his autobiographical poetry debut, “English Lit,” with Feed the West member Julian Thomas. Clay’s new book is a coming-of-age tale straight from The West End.

FRIDAY, Sept. 10

Paved Paradise

Gravely Brewing Co.

Free | All day

The tagline says “Five Labels, Fifteen Cities, One Truck.” So if you’re a music fan, it’s pretty easy to guess that this is going to be a pop-up music event of some kind. There will be records to hear, to buy — and other merch and free giveaways. Gravely is also brewing up something special for the event. Music and beer? Seems legit to us.

Oktoberfest!

German American Club

$5 | 2 p.m.-midnight

The best beer-drinking season of the year is right around the corner, and even though Louisville temperatures in September can still be a scorching hellscape, the fall beers will be flowing. One of the best places you can enjoy some of those seasonals is at Octoberfest!, taking place at the German American Club’s biergarten. While they have several events per year, this is a big one. Live music will take place all day, food will be served from 4-8 p.m. (items like schnitzel, bratwurst and sauerkraut balls will be available) and, of course, there will be plenty of high-quality beers for purchase.

Middletown Family Fun Festival

Wetherby Park

Free | 6 p.m.

Head to Middletown for an old fashioned community festival with food, music, crafts and activities for the children. On Friday, Bluegrass Harmony plays at the Gazebo, and you’ll find Caribou on the Celebration Stage.

Mighty Real: A Queer Dance Party with DJ Springbreak

The Flamingo Lounge

$5 | 9 p.m.

The last few years have been stressful to say the least, so come dance the night away at this event. Proof of vaccination or evidence of a negative COVID test from the last 72 hours is required.

