10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (9/27)

MONDAY, Sept. 27

DIY Multipurpose Balm

Fairdale Library

Free | 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Learn how to make multipurpose balm with natural oils and beeswax. Registration is required. To sign up, call 375-2051.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 29

Cheap Skate Wednesday Session

Champ’s Rollerdrome

$4.50 | 5-8 p.m.

Calling all proud cheapskates for a cheap skate at Champ’s Rollerdrome this Wednesday. For $4.50, you’ll be able to make your rounds for three hours.

Fermentation Journeys: A Kitchen-to-Kitchen Conversation with Sandor Katz

Virtual

Free | 7 p.m.

Learn about the worldwide practice of fermenting from the expert, Sandor Katz, the author of the new book “Fermentation Journeys.” In this virtual event from Carmichael’s Bookstore, you’ll meet Katz, a “fermentation revivalist” from Tennessee who has already written at least two other books on the practice. In his latest work, he shares what he’s learned from traveling the world, teaching and learning fermenting techniques. At this event, Katz will be joined by Dan Barber, co-owner of the famous Blue Hill Farm and restaurant in New York. To register for the event, go here. All attendees who purchase Katz’s book will be entered in for a chance to win “fabulous prizes.”

Ping Pong Tournament

Red Top Hotdogs

Free | 7-9 p.m.

It’s free to enter into Red Top Hotdogs ping pong tournament, which will feature a singles tournament and double elimination. Compete for Hi-Wire Brewing prizes. You must be present at the start of the tournament to participate.

Banned Books Week Trivia Night

Zoom

Free | 7:30-8:30 p.m.

This is a trivia night for rule breakers — those who have read books that are commonly banned in the United States. You know, norm-challenging classics like “Native Son,” “Of Mice And Men” and “Slaughterhouse Five.” This virtual trivia game is hosted by the ACLU of Kentucky in recognition of the American Library Association’s 39th Annual Banned Books Week.

THURSDAY, Sept. 30

Reel Latin American Film Festival: ‘7 Weeks’

Floyd Theater

Free | 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

You can catch several free Latin American films this week as part of the 28th Reel Latin American Film Festival. On Thursday, “Seven Weeks” will be showing at Floyd Theater. The film is about a young dance student who discovers she is pregnant. Her boyfriend and her family are delighted, but Camila is not sure she wants to be a mother. Other events you can catch this week: A showing of “Bacurau” at Floyd Theater on Wednesday, also at 5 and 7:30 p.m.. Or, a virtual showing of “The Awakening of the Ants,” with a Friday Zoom discussion at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 1

St. James Court Art Fair

St. James Court

Free | 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

This art show is known worldwide — and it was called the No. 1 Best Fine Art and Design show in America for the last 10 years, according to Sunshine Artist Magazine last year. This festival is popular amongst locals as well as those who come to town for it. It can draw upwards of 250,000 visitors. Peruse and purchase unique handicrafts, fine art and jewelry. This is a great area to take in the Victorian architecture (one of the largest such neighborhoods in the nation) along with the art. It should be on any fall festival priority list. The St. James Court Art Fair will continue throughout the weekend.

Fall Festival

HoneyBear Farms

Free | 5-8 p.m.

HoneyBear Farms off of Taylorsville Road is hosting a fall festival, starting this Friday with a host of attractions and activities including pumpkin painting, face painting, a farmer’s market, live music, balloon animals and bees and bears mascot photo opportunities. The Farm is also opening its new Honey Depot Farm Store and selling some of its fall honeys. On Friday, food trucks will be there, too.

Shoe Sensation Steamboat Nights

Big Four Station Park

Free | 7-11 p.m.

Big Four Station will be the site for folks to gather and celebrate the fall weather for this “neon-glow” event. The event is family friendly and will feature a silent disco with DJ John Q, a blacklight experience, balloon glimmer and Maker 13 will be offering make and take crafts. There will be live entertainment, too. Nappy Roots plays Friday at 9 p.m. and the Prince Project plays Saturday at 8 p.m..

Clyde Album Release Show

Third Street Dive

No cover | 10 p.m.

Clyde celebrates the release of its latest hillbilly punk album, “The Modern Man” with a show. They’ll be joined by Fuzzstration.

