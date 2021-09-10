10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (9/20)

MONDAY, Sept. 20

Sharing Black History

Facebook Live

Free | 7-7:30 p.m.

Sadiqa Reynolds from the Louisville Urban League and Filson Historical Society leadership swap true tales of Black history. Catch the conversation on LUL’s Facebook page.

Eulogy in Blood & Overload

Highlands Tap Room

No cover | 10 p.m.

Get your taste of Metal Monday this week. Overload opens and Louisville band Eulogy in Blood follows.

TUESDAY, Sept. 21

Roots101 Poetry Slam

Roots 101: African American Museum

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Roots 101 African American Museum is hosting their monthly Roots 101 Poetry Slam. For those who want to slam, the cost to attend is $7, but for attendees who are there to cheer the poets on, the event is free. For this slam, there are five judges who will be scoring the poets from 0-10. Your host for the event will be Deep C. Rice. For all poets, be sure to check the rules before the event. All poems must be original works of the poet. Each poet is allotted three minutes and points will be deducted if anyone goes over that time. Don’t bring costumes or props because those can cost points as well. For a good night of fun and wordsmithing, the Roots 101 Poetry Slam sounds like the perfect evening. Oh yeah, and there’s real prize money.

Watch Party: The Voice

Holsopple Brewing

No cover | 8-10 p.m.

The Voice’s 21st season premieres this week, and Holsopple Brewing is the place to go if you want to geek out about the show with others. This year, Ariane Grande takes one of the famous swiveling judges’ seats.

Stevie Ray’s World Famous Tuesday Night Blues Jam

Stevie Ray’s Blues Bar

No cover | 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Ain’t no time like the present to sing the blues, and Stevie Ray’s Blues Bar is the obvious venue for a blues jam.

Evening Tea

Twitch TV

Free | 9 p.m.

Join Art Sanctuary for an evening of watching old, public domain movies; listening to dark electric music from Radio Arcane; chatting; and sipping tea (or your beverage of choice.)

FRIDAY, Sept. 24

Oktoberfest – Foxtoberfest Party

Gallant Fox Brewing

No cover | 5-11 p.m.

A party to celebrate two new seasonal releases from Gallant Fox: Das Boot, their Festbier and Foxtoberfest, their Oktoberfest beer.

2021 Louisville Photo Biennial Keynote with Keith Carter

Speed Art Museum

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Keith Carter’s photography has been featured in over 100 shows in 13 countries. This “transcendent realist” will share his expertise at this talk. You can also catch an exhibition of his photos, “Splendor, Myth, & Ritual” at The Paul Paletti Gallery through Dec. 31.

Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

The Raven Irish Pub

No cover | 6-9 p.m.

The Raven Irish Pub is so psyched for St. Patrick’s Day that they’re hosting a party six months early. The St. Matthews’ restaurant’s Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day celebration on its patio features Irish music from Guilderoy Byrne and dance from the McClannahan Irish Dancers.

Louisville Orchestra Free Concert Season Kickoff

Iroquois Amphitheater

Free | 8 p.m.

Louisville Orchestra kicks off its latest season with a free show. The arts organization will play 12 songs, including “Fanfare for Uncommon Times” by Louisville native Valarie Coleman, “music from Louisville-based composer Daniel Gillam,” Latin selections (just in time for National Hispanic Heritage Month) and music from West Side Story and Star Wars. Masking and proof of vaccination is required for admission. The gates open at 6:30 p.m.