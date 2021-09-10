10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (9/13)

MONDAY, Sept. 13

Pride-arita Monday

Virtue the Venue

No cover | 5 p.m.-midnight

The weekend is over, but Melanin Pride Weekend isn’t quite done with you. This celebration of the LGBTQ+ community ends tonight with a Pride-arita party at Virtue the Venue in Old Louisville. There will be vendors, drinks and music from DJ Yosh.

Industry Jam

Gold Bar

No cover | 8 p.m.

You’ll have the chance to jam with one of Louisville’s rising star bands at this Gold Bar event. Play along with the jazzy Kiana & The Sun Kings. A guitar amp, bass amp, keyboard and mic are provided. Proof of vaccination is required at the door.

TUESDAY, Sept. 14

Metro Council FOP Contract Public Comment Session

601 W. Jefferson St.

Free | 3 p.m.

It’s the public’s turn to comment on Louisville’s newly proposed police union contract. Here’s a rundown on what’s in it. The 490 Project, a citizens group campaigning for reforms in the contract, has its own analysis of the document’s contents, as well as a list of reforms that it wants the final contract to contain. You can read about their proposed reforms here. To speak at the first of two public comment sessions, you must be one of the first 25 to register on Monday, Sept. 13, sometime between 2 and 4 p.m.. The second public comment session will take place on Monday, Sept. 20. You can also directly email council members to voice your opinion.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 15

Wizard Wednesday!

Old Louisville Brewery

No cover | 5-10 p.m.

All witches and wizards are invited to Old Louisville Brewery this Wednesday. Hang with your fellow spell casters and enjoy a Wizard’s Brew cocktail.

THURSDAY, Sept. 16

Twilight Thursday

Churchill Downs

$5 | 4 p.m.

Spend a Thursday at Churchill Downs and enjoy live thoroughbred racing, $1 Blue Moon drafts and select domestic beers, food trucks and live music from vocal powerhouse Carly Johnson. Your food vendors are FlavaVille, Hot Buns, Mark’s Feed Store, Smok’N Cantina, The Burger Joint and Copper Kitchen.

FRIDAY, Sept. 17

Around The Block! x GiveForGood Louisville

Junior Braid School

Free | 2-5 p.m.

Change Today, Change Tomorrow’s #AroundTheBlock Youth Summer Party Tour stops by the Junior Braid School in Shively for free giveaways of books, toys, games, food, fun, music and entertainment. Black-owned businesses will be at the event, including Pop Up Play, Happy Belly Bistro, Cleav’s Family Farm and Health Daddy Wow.

Advertisement

Reception: From the West End to the West Bank

Cressman Center for Visual Arts

Free admission | 5-8 p.m.

Through the power of photography, the organizers behind this Louisville Photo Biennial exhibit hope to show you the similarities between the West End of Louisville and the West Bank in Palestine. “From the West End to the West Bank seeks to highlight how both Louisville, KY, and Palestine have ongoing colonial and racist systems that actively benefit some over others. While sometimes it is an obvious act of violence, many times those systems are using legal and bureaucratic tools to discriminate against people,” write organizers. The photographs you’ll see come from local photographers, UofL’s Photographic Archives and the Activestills Photography Collective. This is the exhibit’s opening reception.

Who Don’t Love Art Art Show

Pocket Change

Free admission | 7 p.m.

This art show is one component of Change Today, Change Tomorrow’s programming as part of Give For Good, a citywide event that helps local nonprofits. Local artists Kayla Morgan and Ci’Vaughn Green will be exhibiting their art at Pocket Change, a store that showcases works by Black entrepreneurs and creators. Enjoy mini cheese boards, a silent auction and signature cocktails.

Houseplant

Holsopple Brewing

Free ($10 suggested donation) | 7-10:30 p.m.

Louisville jam band Houseplant takes root inside Holsopple Brewing’s big tent this Friday. The event is free, but there will be a tip jar for the band, and they’re asking for $10 if you’re feeling generous.

Susan Reigler and Peggy Noe Stevens Bourbon Tasting Event

Carmichael’s Bookstore

Free admission | 7 p.m.

Whether you don’t get bourbon or you’re a budding fan, this tasting event will help you appreciate “Kentucky’s amber elixir” more. Bourbon experts Susan Reigler and Peggy Noe will walk you through a bourbon tasting, providing info on “what makes different varieties special, as well as offering tips and tricks to make your next entertainment event extra delicious and marketable.” You can watch for free and soak up the knowledge, or throw in some money for a Wine Rack tasting kit, so you can have what the experts are having.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.