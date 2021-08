You’ll see lots of familiar shots of Louisville in “City of Ali,” a documentary about how Louisville and the world celebrated Muhammad Ali’s life after The Greatest died in 2016.

The movie, which is now available to stream on Amazon Prime, Google Play and Apple TV, explores how Ali’s death occurred during a period of social upheaval, with the 2016 presidential election provoking racist, anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric.

The film features interviews with Ali’s friends, relatives and fans. In the trailer, Louisville activist Hannah Drake talks about what Ali’s death meant to her.

“I know what America can be,” she says with tears on her cheeks. “I saw it that week.”

Mayor Greg Fischer initiated work on the film, according to a news release from the city. He also appears in it.

“I remain extremely grateful and proud of how Louisville welcomed the world in 2016 as they paid their respects to The Greatest of All Time,” he said. “In a time of great pain, our city came together for a common cause – appropriately celebrating the life of a global icon. ‘City of Ali’ reminds us all of that experience and encourages the world to find that sense of common purpose again.”

The movie also covers Ali’s relationship with his hometown of Louisville. It’s directed by Graham Shelby, who has worked with NPR, The Moth Radio Hour and A Prairie Home Companion.

The movie has scored high ratings with critics, earning an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes with nine reviews, and 3.5 stars out of 4 on RogerEbert.com.

All profits from the film will be donated to the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville.