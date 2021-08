Theresa Caputo, also known as the Long Island Medium, will be bringing her stage show to the Louisville Palace Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 15. Caputo will be channeling spirits and letting them guide her through the evening. An evening with a medium seems as though it might be unusual, and Caputo has plenty of skeptics, but LEO believes that anything is possible. We caught up with Caputo to talk about her career and what it’s like to speak with those on the other side.

LEO: You’re coming to Louisville, what can people expect from a live experience with you?

Theresa Caputo: So what happens in a live experience is: I come out on the stage, I give a little quick speech on how I read, communicate with the folks who have departed and basically what everyone can expect over the next two hours. And then, once they’re communicating with me, I am off that stage. I am down in the crowd right in front of you delivering the messages from your departed loved ones.

Do you know who you’re going to read beforehand?

I don’t know who’s going to get read, what the spirit is going to have me say or not have me say… We’re also still compliant with CDC regulations of where I will be wearing a mask, and we request that everyone in the audience wear a mask as well.

I was wondering about safety precautions with this new variant on the rise.

Absolutely. Yeah. I am vaccinated; my entire crew is vaccinated. We still wear our mask all the time, because what people don’t realize is, I have a show every day. We wake up in a different city every day, exposed to so many different people and, you know, we cannot, I would then have to cancel show then, you know?… We’re taking extra measures, measures above and beyond, you know, to keep everyone safe.

This is true. It is very expensive to have to cancel or stop a show.

You know what, and I think, like, people aren’t aware of… I certainly wasn’t aware of how much work and what goes into producing a show. I mean, it’s not just like, yeah, I just came out on a stage. We have a cameraman. We have someone working the switcher, but I mean, there are stagehands. They can be up to another 100 people that we’re coming into contact with. And I think we’re very blessed to be back out on the road and working and entertainment coming back, but we have to do, like everything else, we have to take baby steps. You know, I let the audience know I understand everyone’s vaccinated, and we’re tired of wearing a mask — but if I have to wear a mask to go to a show, but I’m back to work and everyone can have live entertainment again — you know what, then I’ll wear a mask, you know?

When did you recognize that you have the gift to speak with spirits?

I didn’t realize that I had this ability until I was later in my 20s. I’ve been sensing and feeling spirits since I’m four. And I would say things to my parents and my family members. No one ever made a big deal about anything. I would say to my mom at times, ‘I don’t feel right. I feel different than everyone else. I feel like I don’t belong here.’ And my mom would actually say to me, ‘Well, you’re not adopted.’ So if I was, you could understand that feeling. And, you know, everyone just kind of embraced what I was saying, and no one ever made a big deal about it, and I am a practicing Catholic… Not only did I have the ability to connect with my own departed loved ones, because that’s what — I think we all can; we all have that ability to connect with our loved ones. I just have the ability to be able to connect with everyone else’s loved ones. And I struggled with my gift for probably over five years after discovering this.

What did you want to be before becoming a medium?

I say it all the time. I wanted to be a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. You know, growing up, I was going to be a legal secretary, at one point. So just a lot of different things. And, I had worked for many years for an oil company in customer service and in the credit department. Then I worked for my ex-husband[‘s] business from my home while I was doing my readings at home.

Have you encountered an angry spirit?

I have not had that experience. So [in] my conversations with, if you say, God, and my spirit guides: ‘I was going to do this for living, I only want positive things. I only want information of things that are going to help someone.’ If there has been situations where hypothetically somebody’s father will be channeling and apologizing to someone. When that happens, that is when the soul learns lessons — where the soul has to live their life through people’s eyes here in the physical world that they heard were disappointed.

What do you say to critics?

As far as the question of like, naysayers, listen, I respect it. I get it. I’m the first one to say that what I do is absolutely crazy. ‘There was no way that someone can communicate with someone that has died.’ I am the first one to say it. But, I sense and feel things that mean nothing to me, But, I was changing to the person that I’m sitting in front of, and [the] spirit talks about things that there is no way I would know about. I love how people say, ‘Oh, this is how she does it. She does this.’ I don’t even know how this works. It just happened. I was born this way.

Tickets to see Theresa Caputo at The Louisville Palace at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 start at $59. Visit louisvillepalace.com for more info.