Visit These Two Louisville Art Exhibits Before They Close On Sunday

It’s going to be a busy weekend in Louisville, but make time to stop by these two well-known galleries to see shows that are winding down.

‘August Transitions’ By Corie Neumayer

PYRO Gallery | 1006 E. Washington St. | pyrogallery.com | Free

Painter Corie Neumayer’s new work is pandemic-driven, as it “has been traumatic for everyone,” she said. “Optimism vies with despair. I repainted most of the work in this show many times. The world kept changing, and I kept changing along with it. So did my art.” But, as she explains, August is itself a month of change. With the days transitioning into autumn, there’s the hope it will continue to get better. Guest artists showing with Neumayer are John McCarthy, Norman Spencer and Suzy Hatcher.

‘Lisa Austin & Will Garner: New Works’

garner narrative contemporary fine art | 642 E. Market St. | garnernarritive.com | Free

It’s good to see work by Lisa Austin again. Her collages are usually comical and full of pop culture references. For this show, she experimented with three-dimensional collages “as a way to challenge myself technically and find that place in me that laughs at the world instead of crying.” Her exhibition partner is Will Garner, operations manager at garner narrative. His mixed-media compositions focus on the natural world, especially how nature finds “things that work and continuing to do them with slight variations.”