With the Delta variant raging, it looks like it’s almost booster shot season.

And UK has been selected as a trial site to assess dose levels of a potential Johnson & Johnson booster shot.

While the vaccines have proven effective, especially against severe illness and death, the mutation of the virus has raised concerns about lasting protection, and this study will aim to understand if and when boosters are needed, and if mixing the various vaccines is a possibility.

The study will be lead by Dr. Richard Greenberg, who has four decades of international vaccine and development experience, and adults who received two shots by the end of February are eligible. Participants will be randomly given one of three booster regimens and blood samples will be taken to determine their immune response. They will also be asked to provide notes.

If you’re interested in participating, go to StopCOVIDKy.com and click the booster study button for more information.

In the next few days, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce authorization for COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised people.

It looks like we might all have to stand in line for a jab again.