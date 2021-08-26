Thomas Massie Tweeted, Then Deleted, Post Comparing COVID Restrictions To Holocaust

One of Kentucky’s embarrassments, U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, is the latest politician to compare vaccine requirements to the Holocaust.

He did so in a Boomer-style meme, which he tweeted on Wednesday and deleted, according to CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski.

It read, “If you have to carry a card on you to gain access to a restaurant, venue or an event in your own country … that’s no longer a free country.”

The text was overlaid on a photo of a fist with an exposed wrist, showing a series of numbers in an apparent reference to the numerals that prisoners of Auschwitz were tattooed with.

Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie deleted a tweet Wednesday night comparing vaccine mandates to the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/QTSSH7eqpY — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) August 26, 2021

There was no context provided to the photo, least of all that — in Kentucky — local vaccine requirements have all been imposed by private entities, such as festivals and hospitals, rather than the government.

Massie joins a list of hysterical politicians across the country who have likened COVID-19 safety measures to a fascist regime that killed 6 million Jewish people.

Among them is U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who has said in the past that visiting the Nazi Eagle’s Nest retreat was a “bucket list” item. (He also called Hitler a “supreme evil,” but c’mon.)

He told Fox News in March that “vaccine passports,” or documentation showing that you are vaccinated, “smack of 1940s Nazi Germany.”

The QAnon-adjacent and Massie contemporary Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene has made several similar comparisons, likening mask mandates, workplace vaccine mandates and even a proposed campaign to knock on doors and encourage vaccinations, to practices of Nazi Germany.

Influential Jewish groups, including the Jewish Federations of North American and the American Jewish Congress, have denounced politicians comparing COVID measures to the Holocaust.

In reference to Greene’s tweet, Executive Director of the AJC Joel Rubin told Newsweek, “The Holocaust and Jewish suffering is not a prop for her delusional views comparing efforts to save lives through vaccines with the most heinous, systematic state-sponsored slaughter of millions of innocent victims.”

At least Taylor-Greene apologized for her comparisons and visited the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum as penance. All Massie did was dirty delete.

We think this response to Kaczynski sums it up: