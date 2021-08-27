The ‘Slay Coach’ Brings Female Entrepreneurship Summit To Louisville This Weekend

Jamie King calls herself the Slay Coach and is bringing her entrepreneurial pick-me-up to Louisville. This two-day event will offer female entrepreneurs the opportunity to network and find ways to elevate their business game.

The event bills itself as for “female entrepreneurs who are ready to not only bounce back from their losses the past year, but take over the world.”

The event is happening tonight and tomorrow at The Gillespie in Louisville.

The Summit of Slay claims to be a “transformational experience” for women and lady bosses of all businesses, shapes, sizes and ages. The event will host lectures, workshops and other immersive training conducted by “seasoned experts from various industries.”

Founder King says in the press release, “This is the most impactful and important thing I’ve done,” she said. “I can’t wait to share with everyone how they can go further than they’ve ever before. This is for all the girls out there who know that she is here to create magic with her big, bold dreams, and even bigger personality. I promise, regardless of where you are in your business right now, you will walk out of this event smarter, more inspired, and undeniably more equipped to take on bigger things.”

General admission for the event is $249. The ticket includes the price of the Slaying ‘20s themed afterparty.

If you are looking to expand your business contacts and motivate growth for your company, and can drop 249 bills, this might be a great event for you.

For more info: https://www.sladyboss.com/summit-of-slay.

King also says, this will be the last Summit of Slay as the business of life and challenges of rescheduling this event have become a bit much. So this is your chance, folks.