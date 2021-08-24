The Kentucky Opera Opens New 16,000-square Foot Home, A ‘Community Hub’

The Kentucky Opera debuts its new home, The Opera Center, today. The 16,000-square feet space located at 708 Magazine St. was renovated to serve the Opera as a community hub. This will allow the Opera to host rehearsals, auditions, build costumes, provide expanded educational programs and host special events. The space will also house the Opera’s administrative and ticketing offices.

General Director and CEO of the Kentucky Opera Barbara Lynne Jamison said in the press release, “ Today marks the beginning of a new era for Kentucky Opera. The Opera Center is a vibrant space that will allow Kentucky Opera to expand its mission with broader community programs, deeper partnerships, and dynamic, artful experiences for our entire community.”

More about the space from a press release release:

“The Opera Center’s Rehearsal and Community Hall is a large, flexible space that will be designed and equipped to allow for small and large events alike. The space also includes Classroom and Coaching Studios for youth workshop and camp participants, performing artists, as well as new and expanded programs for children and adults. An elegant and comfortable Artists’ Parlor will adjoin the Rehearsal and Community Hall and will allow artists and visitors a relaxing space. The parlor will also display the Plumb-Boyer library, which houses Kentucky Opera’s collection of scores and archives.”

The new Opera Center also had a COVID-Compliant HVAC system installed to help remove indoor allergens and other particulates to be removed from the air to offer better safety to vocalists and other performers who will use the space.

The Kentucky Opera’s next season begins in December and will include two mainstage productions, “Orfeo” and “An American Dream.” Season subscriptions are currently available and single tickets will be made available for purchase on Oct. 1. Tickets can be purchased online at KyOpera.org.