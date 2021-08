This Saturday at the Louisville Water Tower, the Louisville Independent Business Association (LIBA) is hosting its annual Buy Local Fair.

From noon until 5 p.m., folks can shop locally made goods and food.

While shopping, there will be food and music to enjoy, including the opportunity to relax and drink on the Back Porch, provided and set up by Cox’s Spirit Shoppe and Evergreen liquors.

There will be barbecue by Four Pegs, beer by ValuMarket and bourbon by Heaven Hill Distillery.

DJ Kim Sorise will feed the Beatlemania while spinning for the event. She will also be giving away tickets to the Abbey Road on the River Festival happening in September.

Also included in the live entertainment will be the McClanahan School of Irish Dance.

Admission is free, but parking is $6 in advance or $8 at the gate.

There will be a silent auction taking place online starting today. Here’s a full list of booths expected at this years LIBA Buy Local Fair (it’s a lot):

502 Hemp Wellness Center

Al Dia en America

Amish Hills Furniture

Bamba Eggroll Company

Barn Doors and More

Better Business Bureau

BK Royston Book Publishing

Broadway Nutrition

Candles by Jenni

Clayton & Crume

Comfy Cow

Commonwealth Insurance Partners

Companion Pet Behavior Solutions

Cox’s Spirit Shoppes

Derby City Direct Primary Care

Dreck Metal

Eclipse Bank

Eiler Marketing

Fleur de Flea

Foot Forward Fund

Four Pegs Smokehouse & Bar

Froggy’s Popcorn

Garage Pig Print Works

Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Company

Glaser’s Collision Centers

Guidance for Growers Consulting

HB Productions

Heaven Hill Brands

Heck Yes Magnets!

Heine Brothers’ Coffee

Highland Commerce Guild

HomeFit

HoneyBear Farms KY

Humble Henry Designs

IMME

I Used to Be Cool

Jeb Advertising

Jewish Community Center

Kephart Acres Farm

Know Waste Louisville

Logan Street Market

Longshot Lobsta

Lotus Counseling and Wellness Center

Louisville Academy of Fine Arts

Louisville Grows, Inc.

Louisville Public Media

Lucky Cat Cafe & Lounge

Manic Macarons

Matamart

Nanz & Kraft Florists

NoraeBar

Passionist Earth & Spirit Center

Pinch Spice Market

PocketCash ATMs

Rainbow Blossom

Red Top Gourmet Hotdogs

River City Therapeutic Massage

Saw-Whet Hardwoods

Sculptures by JAY in Kentucky

Six Degrees Real Estate

SOS International, Inc.

Stix-N-Stonz Metahpysical / Crystal Shop

Super Food Veda

Tattoo Charlie’s

The Arrow Fund

The Beer Syrup Company

The Dirty Hippie

The Inner Warrior

The Resource Room

The Sewing Kit

The Village School of Louisville Inc.

Trunk and Hutch

Turtle Tree Acupuncture

Ulinski Woodworks

ValuMarket

Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Wild Lawn and Landscape