Logan Under Lights is a new celebration of the art, music and community around Shelby Park.

Starting this week, on the second Saturday of each month, participating businesses in the neighborhood will open their doors and offer a night market experience. From 5-9 p.m. the event will feature live music, drink specials, food and featured artists throughout their businesses. Trouble Bar will host an after party and feature specialty cocktails using Jim Beam Black. (The bar is also hosting a Friday the 13th Midnight Margaritas party the evening before.)

During the event, each business will have collection jars to raise money for the Shelby Park Neighborhood Association. The neighborhood association of Shelby Park will use the funds for improvements on the park and other neighborhood projects from benches to landscaping. Shelby Park is a neighborhood focused on its renewal.

In addition to the fundraising jars, some of the participating businesses will have specific menu items that will donate $1 to the neighborhood association, so if participants check their receipts, they can see how their money is working to build a better Shelby Park.

For a list of participating businesses check the Logan Street Market Facebook page.