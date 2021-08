The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana, or AASI, will be dedicating their Monarch Educational Garden with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. The event will be held at the AASI building located at 820 E. Market St. in New Albany, Indiana.

“We are thrilled to contribute to the flourishing vibrancy of historic downtown New Albany with the redesign and opening of our expanded Monarch Educational Gardens,” AASI Executive Director Brian Bell said in the press release. “It’s not only a sanctuary for monarch butterflies, but the gardens will be a picturesque setting where families in our community can explore nature, learn about native botanicals, and seek some serenity in the hustle and bustle of everyday life.”

All plants used in the monarch garden will be native to the area and pollinator friendly. The money for the gardens was donated by several area businesses.

In addition to the opening ceremonies, the public is invited to explore the gardens and enjoy refreshments from Kona Ice.

The AASI uses its space, events and programming to engage the public in arts. The goal of the organization is to make art accessible to all in the local community. Through partnerships with volunteers and local artists, the group serves 235,000 people each year. For more information visit sointoart.org.