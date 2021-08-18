Rebecca Brady Announced As New COO Of Bernheim Forrest

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest has announced its new Chief Operating Officer.

Rebecca Brady was announced as the COO of the 16,000-acre non-profit forest on Tuesday, and will oversee all of the departments within the organization, including visitor experience, horticulture and sustainable landscapes, conservation and natural areas, education, arts in nature, communications, and outreach and regenerative design.

Brady previously has worked as the chief operating officer of Blackstone Media Network, LLC, now ADK Louisville and as practice development director for Mountjoy Chilton Medley CPAs & Advisors. She also serves on the Louisville Parks Foundation as a board member and is graduating from the Jefferson County Master Gardener Association program.

Bernheim’s executive director Mark Woums spoke of Brady’s appointment as integral to the park in a press release.

Advertisement

“As COO, Rebecca will help our team continue building momentum towards our vision of being a leader in ecological stewardship that inspires the exploration of people’s deep connections with nature,” said Woums. “We are so excited to welcome her to the team, and to the forest.”

Brady is likewise excited about her new role.

“I believe my professional experience and personal passion aligns uniquely to drive Bernheim’s mission of connecting people with nature, while maximizing Bernheim’s position as a leader in environmental conservation and appreciation,” Brady said in the release. “I am thrilled to be a part of this progressive and principled team.”