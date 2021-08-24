Paducah Will Pay You $6,500 In Incentives To Live There (As Long As You Work From Home)

The pandemic has reshuffled where we work from. In the last year and a half, a windfall of companies have embraced working from home or remotely — and that trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Leaning into that, the local government of Paducah is offering remote workers a package of incentives valued at around $6,500 to relocate to the Western Kentucky city with a population of around 25,000.

This will be the first year for the Paducah Remote Workers Incentive Program, but, if successful, it could continue in future years, according to Kathryn Byers, the city’s business development specialist.

“This came about, because, as we’re beginning to exit the pandemic, a lot of jobs are keeping their workers fully remote, which opens up a lot of opportunity for us, as the City of Paducah, to offer incentives to relocate some of those people,” Byers told LEO.

The program will initially include up to 25 applicants, providing them with a relocation reimbursement up to $2,500; up to $70 in a monthly internet allowance; a waiver for the city’s 2% income tax for 12 months; and “cultural and education amenities” valued at approximately $1,150, which includes access to the Carson Center for the Performing Arts, Paducah Symphony Orchestra, Maiden Alley Cinema, Market House Theatre.

The relocation reimbursement can be used for a renter’s deposit, a down payment for a house and/or moving expenses.

Byers said that the city has a lot to offer.

“We have a great entertainment district in our downtown corridor — there’s several theaters, restaurants, bars, boutiques and other retail shops,” Byers said. “We have a lot of attention for our Southside neighborhood. We have a vibrant West End. Through those different elements, we really think that we can engage some new community members and then, of course, word of mouth is one of the best things out there, so hopefully they would come and bring their friends, and it would snowball from there.”

According to the City of To Paducah’s website, to participate in the Incentive Program, an applicant must:

Be 21 years old or older

Be a U.S. citizen, lawful permanent resident or have other credentials necessary to work in the United States

Live at least 100 miles outside the limits of the City of Paducah at the time of application for the program (Louisville is more than 200 miles away from Paducah.)

Work full-time for a company in which all offices are located at least 100 miles outside the Paducah city limits

Be able to perform a majority of employment duties remotely from a home office or co-working space located inside the Paducah city limits evidenced by written documentation from their employer

Acquire primary residency in the City of Paducah within three months of acceptance into the Remote Workers Incentive Program, as evidenced by a lease with a physical address or a deed of conveyance of real estate which includes a home.

Agree in writing to retain primary residence in the City of Paducah for at least one year beyond the initial 12-month program

Not be a participant in any other publicly-funded program or initiative

To apply, click here.