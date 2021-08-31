NuLu Fest Announces Music Lineup

You know the neighborhood and have probably experienced the festival, but it is happening again. Nulu Business Association has announced the 12th annual NULU Fest which will be happening on Sept. 18th from 11 a.m. till 9 p.m. that day.

In addition, the association president Rick Murphy has announced the live music lineup provided by sonaBLAST! Records. In addition to the music, you’ll be sure to find your favorite selection of regional microbrews, activities for the kids, food and shopping experiences. The event is free and family-friendly. Mask up because this event can draw a crowd.

NULU Fest Live Music Schedule

2 p.m. – Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts

4:30 p.m. – Jack Keyes

5:15 p.m. – Tiffany Williams

6 p.m. – The Afrophysicists

7 p.m. – Kiana & the Sun Kings

8 p.m. – Johnny Berry and the Outliers

For more information about NuLu Fest, go here and follow the Facebook page here.