Nine Inch Nails Cancels Headlining Stop At Louder Than Life, Entire Tour Due To COVID

Nine Inch Nails — the legendary industrial art-rock band fronted by Trent Reznor — has cancelled its entire tour due to COVID-19, including the Louisville stop as Louder Than Life’s headliner on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Louder Than Life announced the news on social media today, saying that they plan to announce a replacement headliner and that all single day ticket purchasers will receive an email within 72 hours.

All Saturday single day purchasers with receive an email within 72 hours. pic.twitter.com/ZYIZ7LD1Nf — LouderThanLife (@LTLFest) August 19, 2021

Louder Than Life recently announced that it will require all attendees to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test result within the previous 72 hours.

Louder Than Life takes place Sept. 23-26 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The other announced headliners are Metallica and Korn.

For the entire schedule, visit louderthanlifefestival.com.