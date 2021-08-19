louder than life
Nine Inch Nails Cancels Headlining Stop At Louder Than Life, Entire Tour Due To COVID

Nine Inch Nails — the legendary industrial art-rock band fronted by Trent Reznor — has cancelled its entire tour due to COVID-19, including the Louisville stop as Louder Than Life’s headliner on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Louder Than Life announced the news on social media today, saying that they plan to announce a replacement headliner and that all single day ticket purchasers will receive an email within 72 hours.  

Louder Than Life recently announced that it will require all attendees to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test result within the previous 72 hours. 

Louder Than Life takes place Sept. 23-26 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The other announced headliners are Metallica and Korn. 

For the entire schedule, visit louderthanlifefestival.com. 