LVA Announces New Skills Program For Louisville Artists

Louisville Visual Art is announcing a professional development series geared towards supporting emerging and mid-career artists. Louisville Visual Arts feels that this series will help continue to give artists the skills needed to continue working as professional artists.

The program will be known as ARS or the Louisville Artist Resource Series. The series will include workshops, lectures, critiques, etc. to assist artists in building their creative communities as well as honing their business abilities to make art a sustainable career.

The schedule of courses is as follows: (from a press release)

Aug. 25 – “Copyright and Protecting Your Intellectual Property,” taught by Kyle Citrynell

September – “Tax Preparation,” taught by Glenn Barber

October – “Conducting a Studio Visit,” in partnership with the Great Meadows Foundation

November – “Grant Writing,” in partnership with the Great Meadows Foundation

The series is made possible through a $25,000 donation by local philanthropist and founder of InHouse Brook Smith. The series will be free for local artists.

“Impactful programming of this nature at the fingertips of our talented art community will elevate all artists and creatives,” said Brook Smith. “It’s the understanding of topics like these that is simply essential no matter your craft.”

For more information on the Artist Resource Series, visit louisvillevisualart.org/artist-resource