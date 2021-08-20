Louisville’s Festival Of Faiths To Tackle The Interplay Between Faith And Race This Year

This year's Festival of Faiths will focus on addressing issues of systemic racism and looking at ways that spirituality can aid in healing from the trauma of oppression.

In November, the Festival of Faiths will present “Sacred Change: Essential Conversations On Faith and Race.” This event, which was announced Thursday, will focus on addressing issues of systemic racism and looking at ways that spirituality can aid in healing from the trauma of oppression.

The event will be hosted at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts and will celebrate the “unique beauty, power and strength of the Black faith experience while facing the profoundly brutal outcomes of genocide, slavery and ‘profit at any cost.’”

The Center for Interfaith Relations has asked Black theologians and educators to aid in curation of the festival, which will run from Nov. 18- 20. Festival sessions will include:

Keeping Emmet’s Casket Open: Racial Reckoning in America and Louisville – Hosted by Simmons College of Kentucky

Black Faith’s Encounter with Black Trauma, Pain and Nihilism – Hosted by Baptist Seminary of Kentucky

The Ghosts and Growing Edges of Black Faith: Intersectional and Interreligious Conversations – Hosted by UofL, Pan-African Studies and Anne Braden Institute for Social Justice Research

The Inner Work of Racial Justice – Featuring Rhonda Magee, author, law professor and mindfulness practitioner

Truth and Repair – Hosted by Spalding University and Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary

Walk of Truth – Hosted by the (Un)Known Project

Origins of the 2021 Festival

In June of 2020 — as protestors continued to march in Louisville, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor — CIR issued a statement of solidarity with all who are harmed, hated, disrespected or oppressed because of the color of their skin, and the organization has committed to lifting up movements that cultivate anti-racism.

More than a statement, however, it was a commitment to act — and that’s how the 2021 Festival of Faiths was conceived.

Tickets on Sale Sept. 1

Tickets and passes for the 2021 Festival of Faiths — “Sacred Change: Essential Conversations on Faith and Race” — will be on sale Sept. 1 online at kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone at 584-7777 or at the Kentucky Center box office.

COVID-19 Precautions

This year’s festival will proceed with a reduced capacity to allow for social distancing, and masks will be required. In addition, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required upon entry.

Visit the Festival of Faiths website for more information and updates about “Sacred Change: Essential Conversations on Faith and Race.”