Louder Than Life is happening in just over a month, and to enter the show, all ticket holders must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test result within the previous 72 hours.

To be considered fully vaccinated for the show, the final day to get your second shot of the two-day vaccine or the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine is Thursday, Sept. 8 for those who intend to camp and Friday, Sept. 9 for non-campers.

Louder Than Life takes place Sept. 23-26 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Nearby music festivals such as Bonnaroo, Railbird and Abbey Road on the River have similar requirements.

In addition to those requirements, Louder than Life will require masks at any indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status. They also strongly recommend mask wearing for anyone on the camp or festival grounds.

The festival will have enhanced cleaning measures with hand sanitizer stations and additional cleaning crews in the high touch areas. For food, beverage and merch lines, the festival will offer a touchless pay system.

Louder Than Life headliners include Metallica, Korn and Nine Inch Nails.

For more details, visit the Louder than Life COVID-19 Health and Safety policy here.

For more information on tickets and the festival, visit louderthanlifefestival.com.