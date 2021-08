Logan Street Market will be vampire free at its Garlic + Pepper Festival, scheduled for Aug. 17-22.

All week long, Logan Street Market chefs will sell a special garlic and/or pepper dish, made with locally-grown ingredients.

“The idea is to push our chefs into supporting local — even if it means spending a bit more money,” said organizers in a Facebook post.

Slow Food Bluegrass is helping to offset the cost of the produce for the restaurants, which include FOKO Lou, Ziba’s Bistro, Daisuki Sushi, Billy’s Chili, Cold Smoke Bagels, Fresh out the Box, Harvey’s Cheese, Boba Fête, LeAnn’s Cheesecakes and Pure Blendz.

Each restaurant will have a sign explaining their creation and the story of the farmer they worked with.

On Sunday of the festival, LSM tenants Breeze Wine Bar and Wild Hops Brewery will face off in a bloody mary battle. Details have yet to be fleshed out, but it’s sure to be a bloodbath — or tomato bath, anyway.