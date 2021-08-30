Local Artist Wins Award To Create Large Scale Mural In Louisville

This article is a shout out!

Jaylin Stewart dedicates much of her art to those whose lives have been taken by gun violence. This self-taught artist is beginning to garner a lot of attention and recognition for her talent and skill. At the end of July, she was selected as the inaugural recipient of the Louisville Visual Art’s Artist Catalyst program.

She will receive $15,000 and spend the next year working and learning with Mural Arts Philadelphia. She will get the chance to participate in the PACE (Public Art and Civic Engagement) incubator for a series of workshops, and with her team at LVA, she will create a large scale mural somewhere in the city of Louisville.

In a statement, Stewart said, “I am a self-taught artist at the beginning of my career, and I have worked extremely hard to create the body of work I have. It’s heartwarming to know that all of my hard work is not going unnoticed.”

Stewart was recently interviewed by Spectrum News for her achievement, which is how we heard about it.

Her portraits include Louisville’s Breonna Taylor who was killed by police in March of 2020. It was projected onto Louisville Metro Hall on what would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday in June of 2020.

In addition to the $15,000, Stewart will receive funds for materials to complete her projects.

Congratulations to Jaylin Stewart from us at LEO Weekly.

The PACE Initiative is for Black and brown artists, with “priority given to artists with a strong connection to Louisville and a history of community-based work in the arts.” A second artist call will be announced this fall.