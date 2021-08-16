Kentucky’s 10 Most Scenic Airbnbs To Escape To This Fall

Crisp fall days are right around the corner, and as the late-summer sweat drips off our brows, it can’t come quickly enough. If you’re dreaming of falling leaves, campfires and soaking in some colorful autumnal landscapes, here are a few Airbnbs to stay in to bask in the glory that is the season of fall. These spots boast some of the most scenic views you can find in Kentucky.
Campton, Kentucky
Entire Home | Starting at $346/night | Hosts 8 Guests
“RedPoint Cabin is centrally located, yet off the beaten path with easy access to Cliffview Resort Zipline, local eateries, climbing, hiking and so much more. Many wedding ceremonies took place on this lot when it was a common use area, so it would be great for hosting a wedding party and ceremony.”
Wolfe County, Kentucky
Entire Home | Starting at $362/night | Hosts 10 Guests
“Welcome to Terrapin Station, one of the most unique and impressive getaways in the Red River Gorge! There’s no better way to start your day than sipping your coffee as the morning fog rising from the valley floor below! From the gourmet kitchen, expansive great room, well equipped game room, and inviting outdoor spaces Terrapin Station is a destination of its own! You’re also sure to enjoy its convenient location within 5 min of attractions/food, easy drive-in access, and high speed WiFi.”
Lancaster, Kentucky
Entire Home | Starting at $314/night | Hosts 6 Guests
“Perched on a cliff above the Dix River, the Brink is a unique get away. The eclectic style of both the interior and exterior are sure to charm. Less than an hour from Lexington and less than 30 minutes from Shakertown and Lake Herrington. The property consists of 30 acres (mostly vertical) and includes a lovely meadow and access to the Dix River. Canoe/Kayak launch available to guests.”
Stanton, Kentucky
Entire Home | Starting at $224/night | Hosts 6 Guests
“Welcome to your getaway in the Red River Gorge! Full remodel / everything new October 19′!! No cleaning/pet fees!! 1 night stays, please inquire! 4g LTE cell service! Located off exit 33 this cabin is in a private wooded setting with cliff and panoramic views. Come climb, hike, zipline, kayak, fly fish, or just relax in your own log cabin with hot tub! Quality abounds! Private hiking with spectacular ridge views!”
Lewisburg, Kentucky
Entire Home | Starting at $503/night | Hosts 12 Guests
“The Carlisle Lake House offers 2 kayaks, 2 bikes, 6-person blow-up float, blow-up paddle board, 8 adult life vests, 6 TVs with YouTube TV, and 2 story living for your relaxing stay.”
Rogers, Kentucky
Entire Home | Starting at $157/night | Hosts 6 Guests
“Welcome to Hemlocks Over Muir and your new luxury cabin. We are uniquely situated overlooking Muir Valley in the RRG. Watch rock climbers on the Bibliothek wall while relaxing in the hot tub. Prepare gourmet meals in the fully equipped kitchen. Watch television in the living room while enjoying an electric fireplace. The bathroom has a large walk in shower and full-size front load washer/dryer. The master bedroom has a California King size bed while the loft has two queen size beds. A unique feature we call the grotto is a large extended ledge below the cabin with a cave. The grotto is accessible by stairs and provides a stunning view of the valley. Relax on the swing while enjoying the spectacular view. Gather around the grotto fire pit on those cool evenings… time for s’mores!”
Slade, Kentucky
Entire Home | Starting at $406/night | Hosts 8 Guests
“Brand new cabin completed in 2019! Every detail of this cabin has been meticulously crafted to perfection. You’ll be inspired not only by the cabin but by the natural beauty surrounding it. Situated ideally on 2+ acre paradise you’ll have your own private waterfall, stream, and room to roam! Plenty of flat parking for your vehicles.”
Stanton, Kentucky
Entire Home | Starting at $246/night | Hosts 4 Guests
“Welcome to Terrapin Station, one of the most unique and impressive getaways in the Red River Gorge! There’s no better way to start your day than sipping your coffee as the morning fog rising from the valley floor below! From the gourmet kitchen, expansive great room, well equipped game room, and inviting outdoor spaces Terrapin Station is a destination of its own! You’re also sure to enjoy its convenient location within 5 min of attractions/food, easy drive-in access, and high speed WiFi.”
Blaine, Kentucky
Entire Home | Starting at $609/night | Hosts 16 Guests
“Take a moment to enjoy the incredible views and get ready to relax and unwind. The seclusion makes you feel as though you are camping on the top of a mountain, your tent just happens to be a 6,000 sq ft luxury estate. The home features 7 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms. The large indoor pool is the perfect spot for the entire family to enjoy after a long day of walking and riding the trails. The hot tub is also located in the pool area and faces the 75″ TV in case you want to watch the big game while you unwind.”
Rogers, Kentucky
Entire Home | Starting at $235/night | Hosts 6 Guests
“‘Amazing Grace Cabin’ is a secluded property, yet approximately 3 miles from Natural Bridge State Park and many other local attractions. This cabin sits on a beautiful wooded lot overlooking Mill Creek Canyon.* ‘Amazing Grace Cabin’ is the perfect property for both indoor and outdoor retreat. This rustic cabin features a wrap around porch with an extended viewing deck. Enjoy the spectacular views from the rocking chairs, hammocks, picnic table, fire pit, or the large hot tub.”
Comments