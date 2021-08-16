Kentucky’s 10 Most Scenic Airbnbs To Escape To This Fall

Crisp fall days are right around the corner, and as the late-summer sweat drips off our brows, it can’t come quickly enough. If you’re dreaming of falling leaves, campfires and soaking in some colorful autumnal landscapes, here are a few Airbnbs to stay in to bask in the glory that is the season of fall. These spots boast some of the most scenic views you can find in Kentucky.

All info from Airbnb listings.

Campton, Kentucky

Entire Home | Starting at $346/night | Hosts 8 Guests

“RedPoint Cabin is centrally located, yet off the beaten path with easy access to Cliffview Resort Zipline, local eateries, climbing, hiking and so much more. Many wedding ceremonies took place on this lot when it was a common use area, so it would be great for hosting a wedding party and ceremony.”

Wolfe County, Kentucky

Entire Home | Starting at $362/night | Hosts 10 Guests

“Welcome to Terrapin Station, one of the most unique and impressive getaways in the Red River Gorge! There’s no better way to start your day than sipping your coffee as the morning fog rising from the valley floor below! From the gourmet kitchen, expansive great room, well equipped game room, and inviting outdoor spaces Terrapin Station is a destination of its own! You’re also sure to enjoy its convenient location within 5 min of attractions/food, easy drive-in access, and high speed WiFi.”

Lancaster, Kentucky

Entire Home | Starting at $314/night | Hosts 6 Guests

“Perched on a cliff above the Dix River, the Brink is a unique get away. The eclectic style of both the interior and exterior are sure to charm. Less than an hour from Lexington and less than 30 minutes from Shakertown and Lake Herrington. The property consists of 30 acres (mostly vertical) and includes a lovely meadow and access to the Dix River. Canoe/Kayak launch available to guests.”