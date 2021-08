In case you haven’t been paying attention, Kentucky is a political hellscape where Republicans have a super majority so super in the state General Assembly, it’s been called a “super-duper majority.”

That means it’s almost impossible for Kentucky Democrats in the state Senate or House to pass legislation. And, it also means that ideas like raising the minimum wage, legalizing weed and passing any sort of gun reform are DOA each session.

That frustration is the main theme of the Kentucky Senate Democrats’ surprisingly popular TikTok account. The account, started in June, has over 28,000 followers and almost 1 million views on its first post alone.

It’s the brainchild of Senate minority intern, Piper Burke, according to media reports. But, its main on-camera star is Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey, who faces the frustration of being a blue pinprick in a sea of red actual-pricks with an eager smile and pained eyes. Sometimes, he’s joined by his downtrodden colleagues, including Sens. Gerald Neal and Reginald Thomas.

Here are some of the posts that are so accurate they hurt to watch.

1. Ugh.



2. The lip-syncing needs some work, but it hits nonetheless.

3. Drake + Kentucky’s minimum wage + Sen. Reginald Thomas = an afternoon staring into the mirror and crying

4. Sen. Gerald Neal has been on this struggle bus for 32 years.

5. Free Britney and Free Morgan.

6. Our “baby girl without a chance” :’)

7. CC: Rep. Savannah Maddox

8. We’d like to refer to @jmcgaule’s comment: “My three favorite things: Jenna marbles, bo Burnham, my democrat state senators.”

9. But, to answer the question, Sen. McGarvey is married with three kids. So, simp respectfully.