Go Back In Time At The Kentuckiana Medieval Faire This Weekend

You’ve most likely clicked on this article to see if there will be jousting at the Kentuckiana Medieval Faire. The answer is yes, but it won’t be on horses.

There will also be dancing, music, vendors and a bunch of other sources of fun at this event, which runs from 2-11 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Enchanted Forest Live in New Albany, Indiana. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate. They can be purchased here.

The announced entertainment and vendors are:

Entertainment

2-4 p.m. — Croghan’s Crossing

4-4:30 p.m. — Irish Dance Class with The Ryan Academy of Irish Dance

4:30-5 p.m. — Drum Circle

5:00-7p.m. — Drunk & Sailor

7-7:30 p.m. — Costume Contest

7:30-8:30 p.m. — Unmounted Jousting Contest

Advertisement

8:30-10:30 p.m. — Squeeze-bot

Vendors

Haire’s Magical Wears

Gothic Edge

The Wizardarium

Raven’s Roost Boutique

Hekas Creative

Stouthorn Crafters

Recovery Rocks

Celtic Pig Food Truck