From now until Sept. 16, NoraeBar — the best, local, noraebang karaoke experience — is hosting their first ever karaoke competition. So here is a rundown of what you need to know.

First, there are five preliminary rounds and one round of finals. Sign ups are in-person only and open at 8 p.m. each Thursday night, starting… tonight! The competition begins at 9 p.m.

Only the first 20 people who sign up each night will compete. In each preliminary round, four winners will be chosen by the audience to advance to the finals. If you don’t win a preliminary round on the night you sign-up, you can compete in future preliminary rounds.

There is no fee for entry. Supporting friends is appreciated.

There will be over $1,000 in prizes and cash, and you get to choose your own songs. For the NoraeBar songlist, download the Healsonic app to choose the right music for your voice. Don’t be afraid to be a Tiny Tim in a room of Michael Boltons or a Minnie Pearl in the room of Minnie Ripertons. What we’re saying is, show them who you are and what you are made of. We’ll be cheering from the LEO offices.

More details to come, but visit the Noraebar website here and Facebook page here for details.

Noraebar is located at 717 E. Market St. in the NuLu neighborhood.