Foxhollow Farm Announces This Year’s Sunset Concerts Series

Foxhollow Farm has released the schedule for its Sunset Concerts series, which is happening Sept. 10-11 and Oct. 1-2.

According to the announcement, they’ve got the “food, the drinks and the farm,” so it’s up to you to gather your family and spend an evening outdoors listening to great music. Tickets are $40 and include drinks from the bar, with non-alcoholic options and alcoholic including kombucha, Modica Mocktails, as well as cocktails, wine and craft beer.

Here’s the lineup:

On September 10, guests will be treated to “Soul Country Covers” by Ryan Allen, Whiskey Bent Valley Boys, Queen City Silver Stars. Expect to span the genres of soul, country, bluegrass and calypso.

On September 11, relax with Black Skidmore, Katie Peabody and The Old Reliable, Roadie. This will be a great evening of folk, honky-tonk country and soulful indie rock.

October 1 features Bridge 19, School of Rock and Kentucky Wild Horse. NOLA jazz meets Americana, rock, old time and swing make this a night for your dancing shoes.

On October 2, Backseat Tambourine, Zach Price and The Dive will treat the audience to pop melodies, acoustic covers and reggae rock.

There will be farm-fresh food available for purchase. There will be 100% grassfed beef offerings along with vegetarian, gluten free and vegan yummies. Desserts and other cool treats will also be available.

The food vendors for the events will be Duck Duck Beet, Happy Belly Bistro and Selena’s at Willow Lake Tavern.

Blankets, lawn chairs or comfy outdoor cushions are welcome. Seating is first come, first serve. Tents and umbrellas are permitted, but Foxhollow requests that you place them on the perimeter of the natural farm amphitheater to allow maximum visibility to blanket guests.

Foxhollow is located at 8905 Highway 329 in Crestwood, which is about a 20-minute drive east from downtown Louisville.

Purchase tickets and get more information including the refund policy here: https://bit.ly/2XCY4Fg.