Fill Up On Ouza And Baklava At The Louisville Greek Festival This Weekend

The Louisville Greek Festival is happening this weekend, which means fun, food, food and… MORE FOOD.

The Louisville Greek Festival has decided to press forward with the two-day celebration of Greek food and culture. There will be lots of food for sure. Check out the baklava (including baklava sundaes), gyros, fried honey balls called loukoumades, souvlaki, ouzo cake and a crowd favorite, dolmades, aka, stuffed grape leaves.

While you enjoy the wonderful bites, take some time to listen to the Kostas Kastanis Band and watch the Hellenic dancers perform. Be sure to also reserve a little time to visit the Greek vendors for keepsakes.

And after all of that if you’re feeling a bit more spirited or want to, try the Mythos beer and a bit of ouzo, the national drink.

Be aware that masking is mandatory and the festival will ask that social distancing be maintained. In addition, they will be offering touchless payment systems to help prevent any transmission of COVID. The festival is counting on your help to make this a safe and fun event for all.

When: Aug. 20 from 5-10 p.m. and August 21 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 930 Ormsby Lane