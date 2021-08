The Venezuelan arepa is the focus of a new, fast casual restaurant in NuLu, which opens Tuesday at 11 a.m..

Señora Arepa is located behind La Bodeguita de Mima and is owned by the same restaurant group, Olé Hospitality Group.

The arepa is a crisp, round cornmeal cake traditionally filled with cheese, butter or meat. Señora Arepa’s website says that its arepas will be for “vegetarians, vegans and meat lovers alike.”

Señora Arepa’s menu also features other Venezuelan street dishes including pepitos — a type of sandwich filled with steak, pork, chicken or sausage and cheese, corn and fried potato strings — and cachapas, sweet and savory pancakes made with ground corn instead of flour.

The restaurant will also sell espresso-based coffees with Arequipe caramel, as well as fresh juices and cocktails. Its Cafe Bomba coffee is presented with a cup dipped in Nutella and covered with Pirulins.

Olé Hospitality Group, owned by Cuban immigrants Yaniel and Fernando Martinez, includes Taco Luchador, Steak & Bourbon and Guaca Mole.