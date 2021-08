Where do these people come up with this stuff? The theater at the Louisville Fringe Festival is wacky, intriguing and maybe a little bit genius.

You have shows like “Sorceress!” a sci-fi narrative crafted from public-domain movies and “Tales from a Jukebox,” in which four storytellers tell you about “that one song” that tethers them to another person or event in their life, accompanied by performances of those songs. You’ll also find comedians and dancers below in this schedule.

The festival started Wednesday, but there are four more nights of shows, mostly split between two venues: Planet of the Tapes and Mile Wide Beer Co., both in the same general area at 640 Barret Ave. There will be a third musical performance at The Flamingo Lounge in the former Jimmy Can’t Dance space on Sunday night.

Admission to each show is a suggested donation of $5 at the door, but you can spend $40 to gain access to all events, as well as a “Secret and Deeply Cool After Party,” according to Fringe Director of Development Jon Cherry.

THURSDAY Aug. 5

Planet of the Tapes

“Drunky Drunkerson”

7-7:30 p.m.

The first section of a solo show about alcoholism, presented by actor Terry Tocantins.

Tenebris Danse

7:30-8 p.m.

A dark, theatrical dance show

Jessica Carter

8-8:30 p.m.

“Barbara”

8:45-9:30 p.m.

A production brought to you by the Mary Shelley Electric Co. A woman walks down the street and finds a box. She opens it up. A mask is involved somehow.

Steven Wilber

9:30-10 p.m.

Steven Wilber is a comedian who has opened for Tig Notaro and performed at Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival.

Doug Wiley

10-10:30 p.m.

A Louisville comedian who wants to buy LEO. Unfortunately, we are not for sale. Sorry, Doug.

“Sorceress!”

10:30-11 p.m.

The Camera Lucida duo present a sci-fi story cobbled together from century-old, public domain silent movies. It’s about an alien sorceress who has depleted the life force of her native planet — and decides to come to earth to take over.

Mile Wide Beer Co.

“Domesticate”

7-9 p.m.

A staged reading of Vidalia Unwin’s original work about two imaginary friends, the monster Mr. Crawl and a red panda named Red.

“Level Up”

9-9:30 p.m.

A performance from comedian Gracie Taylor and Kentucky Shakespeare fight choreographer Eric Frantz.

Scott Whitehouse

9:30-10:30 p.m.

Jack Holiday & the Westerners frontman Scott Whitehouse premiers new piano songs.

FRIDAY, Aug. 6

Planet of the Tapes

“Sorceress!”

7-7:30 p.m.

The Camera Lucida duo present a sci-fi film cobbled together from century-old, public domain silent movies. It’s about an alien sorceress who has depleted the life force of her native planet — and decides to come to earth to take over.

“Comical Heathen”

7:30-8:30 p.m.

Comedian Jerry C. Jaffe performs a 100% satire comedic monologue.

Jessica Carter, Steven Wilber

9-9:30 p.m.

Jessica Carter joins Steven Wilber, a comedian who has opened for Tig Notaro and performed at Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival.

“Barbara”

10-10:30 p.m.

A production brought to you by the Mary Shelley Electric Co. A woman walks down the street and finds a box. She opens it up. A mask is involved somehow.

Creig Ewing

10:30-11 p.m.

Occasional LEO contributor and funny man Creig Ewing tries to make you laugh. Hopefully successfully.

Kentucky Bill

11-11:30 p.m.

Improv duo Joey Eberlin and Matt Schaaf regale you with an American legend.

Mile Wide Beer Co.

“Laundry on New Year’s Day”

7-8 p.m.

A deeply personal one-man show featuring comedian Keith McGill, about a five-month period of his life during which he lost four members of his family.

“Level Up”

8-8:30 p.m.

A performance from comedian Gracie Taylor and Kentucky Shakespeare fight choreographer Eric Frantz.

“The Thing’s a Play”

8:30-10:30 p.m.

Matthew Jablow presents his new play.

SATURDAY, Aug. 7

Planet of the Tapes

Creig Ewing

8-8:30 p.m.

Occasional LEO contributor and funny man Creig Ewing tries to make you laugh. Hopefully successfully.

Kentucky Bill

8:30-9 p.m.

Improv duo Joey Eberlin and Matt Schaaf regale you with an American legend.

“txtshow (on the internet)”

9:30-10 p.m.

The audience writes the show in this immersive performance.

SUNDAY, Aug. 8

Planet of the Tapes

Tales from the Jukebox

7-9 p.m.

Four storytellers talk about “that one song” that connects them to “a life-altering event or person.” After each tale, Scott T. Smith will perform the song.

Talking with Shadows

9-10 p.m.

A live recording of the Talking with Shadows podcast. Vic Whateley and Marcus Dee discuss evidence for the Simulation Hypothesis, a theory that life is a computer simulation.

The Flamingo Lounge

Scott Whitehouse

10:30 p.m.

Scott Whitehouse is an eccentric musician and frontman for Jack Holiday and the Westerners.