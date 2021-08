David Sedaris is coming back to Louisville.

The author of hilarious tomes about his life and family has been to town many times before.

This time he will be appearing for one night only at The Brown Theatre on Dec. 17, according to a Monday announcement.

Sedaris will be in Louisville following the release of his latest book, “The Best of Me and A Carnival of Snackery.”

Sedaris will offer readings, do a Q&A and book signing.

Fans of Sedaris will recognize his dark brand of humor and wit, and spending an evening with him will give newbies the perfect introduction into the world of Sedaris’ satire. His last book, “The Best of Me” is a collection of 42 of his previously published stories and essays and may be a good place to start before the show.

Other works interested parties might want to check out would be: “The SantaLand Diaries,” “Calypso,” “Naked,” “Me Talk Pretty One Day” and “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim.”

The tickets for America’s favorite misanthrope, Sedaris, go on sale to the public this Friday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. via the KentuckyPerformingArts.org website.