FRIDAY, Aug. 6

The Bicentennial Park Concert Series: Jacob Resch with Kiana & The Sun Kings

Bicentennial Park, New Albany, Indiana

Free | 6-9:30 p.m.

Head to New Albany for one last free, outdoor concert of the summer. The series is ending strong with singer-songwriter Jacob Resch and R&B and soul from Kiana & The Sun Kings.

SATURDAY, Aug. 7

Downtown Night Market

Riot Cafe

No cover | 5-10 p.m.

There will be live music, local vendors, food trucks and COVID vaccines at the Downtown Night Market this Saturday. The Jesse Lees bring the sound.

Hops on the Hill

Mile Wide Beer Co.

No cover | 6 p.m.

Mile Wide celebrates National IPA Day with hoppy goodness from Mirror Twin Brewing, Ethereal Brewing and Mile Wide itself. The local brewery has concocted a special drink for the evening, a New England IPA brewed with Phantasm, a Sauvignon Blanc grape powder from New Zealand. To pair with your beer, DJ Clay Barker brings the music and the Kentucky Humane Society is showing up with adoptable dogs. To raise money for the pups, Mile Wide employees are “offering up their bodies” to the dunk tank. A silent disco goes from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Louisville Fringe Festival

Planet of the Tapes

$5 (suggested donation) | 8-10 p.m.

The Louisville Fringe Festival takes place throughout the weekend, but Saturday’s lineup is something special. Comedian Creig Ewing takes the stage first. Then, it’s time for Kentucky Bill, an improv duo who spins an on-the-spot American legend right before your eyes. The audience itself concludes the evening by writing their own show in an immersive performance of “txtshow (on the internet).” For a full Louisville Fringe Festival schedule, go here.

SUNDAY, Aug. 8

Puppy Pool Party & Bark-B-Q

TAJ Louisville

No cover | 1 p.m.

It’s a party that you, your dog and your dawgs will equally love. Grab a drink with your friends while the pups cool off in provided pools and participate in a photo shoot. Momma’s BBQ will be giving away free food while supplies last. Make sure to throw a donation Fat Heads Rescue’s way while you’re there to save the dogs who don’t have owners as cool as you.