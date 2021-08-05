5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (8/27)

FRIDAY, Aug. 27

Old Lou Craft Beer Festival

Central Park

$15 | 6 p.m.

A night of music and drinks featuring some of Louisville’s and Kentucky’s best craft brewers, Old Lou Brew Craft Beer Festival is a night in the park you don’t want to miss. This is a fundraising event, so the $15 cover is active whether you’re purchasing beer or not, but it’s a small price to pay for a quality outdoor gathering.

SATURDAY, Aug. 28

Unicorn Party

Work The Metal

No cover | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Work the Metal’s Wine Bar will have unicorn drinks and mystical treats this Saturday. The shop calls its annual Unicorn Party a “magical day full of glitter, food and more.” The first 25 people to show up and sip the unicorn drink will receive a free magical “unicorn gift.”

Afterdays Pop-up Market

Apocalypse Brew Works

No cover | 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Apocalypse Brew Works is hosting small vendors outside its brewery this Saturday. Come shop handmade goods, vintage clothing, antiques, jewelry and more. While you’re there, grab a beer. This event is for all ages (and dogs)!

California Day

California Park

Free | Noon-6 p.m.

A tradition that’s been going on for more than three decades, this yearly event celebrates the historic California neighborhood. At this year’s event, brought to you by The Sparrow House, there will be food, vendors, music and resources. Attire from the ‘90s is encouraged.

SUNDAY, Aug. 29

Club Brunch

Tin Roof Louisville

No cover | 11 a.m.

Keep the Sunday scaries at bay with this brunch that mimics the nightlife experience. The windows will be blacked out and DJ Logik will bring the music. It’s like Saturday night never ended.