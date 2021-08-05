5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (8/20)

FRIDAY, Aug. 20

Kentucky State Fair

Kentucky Exposition Center

$10 admission | All day

One of the best parts of summer, The Kentucky State Fair started yesterday. Go for the donut burger (and other fried fair foods), Thrill Ville’s midway, adorable animals and quirky performances. A full guide by LEO can be found here. You can also attend the Texas Roadhouse Free Concert Series, which comes with fair admission. Ginuwine is playing this Friday. Other attractions this weekend are: The Pork Revue pig comedy show, the Marvelous Mutts canine agility showcase and music from the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys and The Wulfe Bros.

Louisville Greek Fest

Assumption Greek Orthodox Church

Free | 5-10 p.m.

Opa! Louisville Greek Fest is back for a two-day celebration, brought to you by our city’s Greek community. The best thing about Greek Fest is the food, and there will be plenty of it this year: baklava sundaes (and regular baklava), gyros, loukoumades (fried, honey dough balls), souvlaki (chicken or pork skewers), ouza cake and veggie dolmades (stuffed grape leaves) and more! While you stuff your face, the Kostas Kastanis Band and Greek dancers will perform. If you want to feel more brave about getting down yourself, Greek Mythos beer and the anise-flavored aperitif ouzo will be served, too. Now, say it with us again: Opa!

SATURDAY, Aug. 21

Kentuckiana Medieval Faire

The Enchanted Forest, New Albany, Indiana

$8-$10 | 2-11 p.m.

Iron your tunics and plate your hair for the Kentuckiana Medieval Faire this weekend. Yes, there will be jousting. No, it won’t be on real horses. Sorry, “Knight’s Tale” fans. The day includes a full schedule of activities, including a performance by the Drunk & Sailor pirate musical duo from 5-7 p.m. and a costume contest at 7 p.m.. Eight vendors will be peddling their wares, as well, including Haire’s Magical Wears and Gothic Edge. And, The Celtic Pig food truck will sell eats rivaling that of a royal feast.

Louisville Jazz Fest

Iroquois Amphitheater

$62.95-$87.95 | 4:30 p.m.

Six top-of-the line jazz artists play the Louisville Jazz Fest Saturday. (There’s a show on Friday as well). Euge Groove, the smooth, jazz saxophonist, is your headliner. Five other artists play: Avery Sunshine, Najee, Steve Oliver, Brian Simpson and Lindsey Webster.

SUNDAY, Aug. 22

Garlic + Pepper Festival

Logan Street Market

No cover | 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

It’s the last day of Logan Street Market’s garlic and pepper festival. All week long, Logan Street Market chefs have been selling a special garlic and/or pepper dish, made with locally-grown ingredients. Get a last taste today, and hang around for a bloody mary battle between The Breeze Wine Bar and Wild Hops Brewery.