FRIDAY, Aug. 13

The pHriendD Zone Music & Arts Festival

615 W. Main St.

$15-$50 | 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

Local and national EDM artists are converging for a two-day festival in downtown Louisville. Headliners are Al NeOn, Stoney Montana and Sam Sneed, although 13 total will play. In addition to losing your mind while dancing, you can enjoy local arts and craft vendors, food, beer and cocktails, along with live mural making by Dean Christensen and Whitney Olsen.

SATURDAY, Aug. 14

Peach & Blackberry Festival

13060 Factory Lane

No cover | 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Enjoy the fruits of summer — locally-grown peaches and blackberries in various, delicious forms. For the carnivores, there will also be free hot dogs. Shop from a variety of local food and craft vendors, listen to Tunes with Trent and participate in giveaways.

Last Day of Summer Camp – For Adults!

Southwest Louisville Free Public Library

Free | 6-9 p.m.

Summer vacation is over, and that goes for adults, too. To recapture that blissful, summer camp vibe, LFPL is hosting a free event with camp-themed crafts, games, stargazing with the Louisville Astronomical Society, s’mores, a movie and tie-dye. Just like in real life, there will be an “end of camp” talent show. Unlike real life, Against the Grain will be providing alcoholic beverages.

Free Comic Book Day

Various locations

Free | All day

Louisville comic book shops are giving away their most precious resource for free this Saturday. Here’s a rundown on some of the specials. The Great Escape’s sale is Saturday and Sunday, and whoever shows up can get five free comics of their choice from a special selection each day, with an extra thrown in for those who come in costume. Heroes Comic & Gaming is giving away free comics while supplies last, as well as other deals on back issues and premium and wall books. Pop’s Comics & Collectibles is opening an hour early at 10 a.m., and offering up to 50 free books, giveaways and a “killer sale.” The Destination is also giving away one free comic book per title it’s offering. Many of its other items will be for sale, and two artists will be on deck, selling their work. The Zone Comic Shop is offering one free book, or $40 for all of its free books, as well as other sales. Comic Book World is also celebrating.

SUNDAY, Aug. 15

Reggae Reunion

Breslin Park

No cover | 1-8 p.m.

In celebration of Jamaican Independence, the Reggae Reunion in the park will celebrate with reggae music and food from Jamaica, Trinidad and America. The music will span the reggae genres of dancehall, Afrobeats, soca and roots reggae. A perfect way to cap the weekend.

This story has been updated to reflect the correct time for the Peach and Blackberry Festival.