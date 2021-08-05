5 Major Opportunities For Louisville Artists This Month

Grants

Art Show International — Art Show International in Los Angeles, California awards $1,000 grants to visual artists four times a year. The fall deadline is Sept. 30, and the entry fee is $25 for up to five art submissions. The jury judges the works blind, so newcomers and amateurs are enthusiastically invited to apply. More than 178 artists have been given grants as of August 2021. For more information, visit artshowinternational.com/artist-grants.

Exhibits

Watercolor Expressions National Juried Watercolor Exhibit — Awarded by Berkeley Arts Council, Martinsburg, West Virginia, the exhibit is open to all artists throughout the continental United States over the age of 18, working in any watercolor medium or technique, in 2D or 3D. Mixed media where watercolor is the primary medium is also welcome. The theme is open, and the works must have been completed in the past three years. The awards are Best in Show, Merit Award and Honorable Mention. The projected prize fund for the exhibit is $1,000. Additional prizes may be determined by the number of entries. The exhibit will be displayed at the Berkeley Art Works, 116 N. Queen St. in Martinsburg from Oct. 13 through Nov. 20. The deadline is Aug. 30, and the entry fee is $35 for up to two works. For more information, visit berkeleyartswv.org/.

Excellence in Quilts — This call applies to contemporary Quilts in 2D or 3D of any material stitched in two or more layers. Jurors are Alice Beasley, award-winning fiber artist with work in the collections of the DeYoung Museum, the City of San Francisco and the County of Alameda, CA; and Judith Content, president emerita, Studio Art Quilt Associates. She has exhibited nationally and internationally and has work in numerous private and museum collections. Fees: $20 members, $40 non-members. Jurors Award: $300. Selected works will appear in Fiber Art Now magazine and be eligible for the full exhibition at the Virginia Quilt Museum (Feb. 15, 2022-April 16, 2022). Work must have been completed after Jan. 1, 2018. For more information, visit fiberartnow.net/calls/.

Residencies

The Ucross Residency Program—This residency in Wyoming is open to visual artists, writers, composers, choreographers, interdisciplinary artists and performance artists, as well as collaborative teams. Some residencies require a $40 application fee, some do not. Since its founding in 1981 and first residency period in 1983, Ucross has grown into a vital and relevant resource for artists of all backgrounds and disciplines, who come to Ucross from all over the United States and the world. Ucross provides each artist with living accommodations, meals, workspace and uninterrupted time so that the artists can focus on their creative process. Lunch and dinners are prepared Monday to Friday by a professional chef with ample provisions on hand for breakfasts and weekends. There is no charge for a residency. Ucross annually grants residencies to approximately 100 individuals. Residencies range from two weeks to six weeks in length. Deadline for the Spring 2022 residencies is Sept. 1. For more information, visit ucrossfoundation.org/residency-program.html.

INhouse—Right across the river, In-house provides creative residencies of up to two weeks. Designed by John M. Johansen, the house at Floyds Knobs outside New Albany was built in 1957 by a local family. After changing hands a number of times and falling into disrepair, in 2012 it was renovated by Louisville artist Ed Garber in a manner that closely reflects its original design. It is the core of the INhouse project that was founded by businessman and philanthropist Brook Smith in July 2015. It is a house that offers artists, musicians, writers, architects and other creative individuals and small groups an opportunity to retreat to a quiet, contemplative environment. Residency proposals should include a one-page document, in PDF form, briefly describing the work and experience of the applicant and the purpose of the residency. Applications are rolling. For more information, visit inhousecreative.org/creative-residency/.