Independent, Louisville comic book shops are giving away their most precious resource this weekend.

Free Comic Book Day, typically held on the first Saturday in May, was pushed back due to COVID this year.

We found five, Louisville shops that are participating. Each are giving away at least one free comic, but some are offering more… much more.

Here’s a list:

6905 Shepherdsville Road

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Comic Book World is offering five free comics to each customer. Watch its Facebook page for updates on more sales.

5301 Shelbyville Road

9 a.m.-9 p.m.

The Destination is giving away one free comic book for each title on offer this Saturday. Many of its other items, including board games, video games and action figures, will also be on sale. Two artists, Justice Naim and John Davies, will also be on deck, selling their work.

2433 Bardstown Road

Noon-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Each visitor to The Great Escape gets five free comics of their choosing from a special selection — featuring Star Wars, Avengers, Blade Runner and more — each day. You can come both days, for 10 total, and you’ll even get an extra on Saturday and Sunday if you come in costume.

361 Baxter Ave.

Noon

Heroes Comics & Gaming is saving the day with free comics while supplies last. There will also be a “huge” back issue sale and 25% off premium and wall books.

903 Hess Lane

10 a.m.

Pop Comics might have the biggest sale. The shop is offering one copy of each title for free, with over 50 titles available. The other sales are popping, too, with deals on Funko Pops, new release comics, T-shirts and 20% off almost everything else. You’ll want to stay after you shop for contests and giveaways.