Friday, Aug. 13

James Taylor And His All-Star Band

KFC Yum! Center

Tickets start at $59 | 7:30 p.m.

Well, it’s definitely been a year-and-a-half of fire and rain — you know, biblical plague-type shit — so the beautiful sadness of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter James Taylor might be the soundtrack you need. West coast folk staple Jackson Browne – who is no stranger to anyone who’s ever listened to the radio — will open.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Buddy Crime

The Flamingo Lounge

$10 | 8 p.m.

Through dense and dark electro-pop that has a robotic lean, Buddy Crime pairs thoughtful, futuristic sensibilities with a visceral, dance-your-ass-off backbone. Golumb from Columbus and Introvert will open. The local music ecosystem is starting to awaken —support it.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Virginia Man with Curtis Eversole

Zanzabar

$10 | 7 p.m.

Through contemplative indie rock, Virginia Man creates heart-on-your-sleeve songs that comb through the past. The band is versatile, able to switch between booming rock and mellow folk-leaning sounds, adding flourishes of several other genres — a lot bit pop, a little bit experimentation. Curtis Eversole opens.