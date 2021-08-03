3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (8/20)

Friday, Aug. 20

Producing A Kind Generation, with Classik Levine and Quinnette

The Flamingo Lounge

$15 | 8 p.m.

A genre-spanning band that hits on heavy subject matter, Producing A Kind Generation is extremely versatile and sharply honest. To read about the making of their sophomore album, click here.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Vessel

Zanzabar

$10 | 8 p.m.

A kaleidoscopic jam band indebted to the Grateful Dead, Vessel blends elements of psychedelic rock and golden country, splicing in jazz fusion flourish and blues and soul roots along the way. Their big, broad songs leave plenty of space for improvisational and sturdy grooves.

Advertisement

Saturday, Aug. 21

Brent Cobb & Nikki Lane

Headliners Music Hall

$25 advance, $30 day of show | 8 p.m.

Both Brent Cobb and Nikki Lane excel at that melodic Americana that’s uplifting despite sometimes having melancholic meanings. They’re two talented sing-songwriters that fit right into a country music fans ideal Saturday night.