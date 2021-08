A gallery roundup of arts shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.

“Carol Brenner Tobe: Landscapes”

Through Aug. 21

Features paintings by Tobe that show the “intimate nature” of gardens, backyards and neighborhoods.

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: By appointment only

Bourne-schweitzergallery.com

“Hoosier Lifelines: Environmental and Social Change Along the Monon, 1847-2020”

Aug. 6-Oct. 16

Photographs and historical documents focus on how life and the environment along the decommissioned Monon Railroad has changed.

Carnegie Center for Art & History

201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

carnegiecenter.org

“Witness and Testimony”

Through Sept. 3

The show, curated by Cathy Shannon of E&S Gallery, features all Black artists in different points of their careers, with the goal to push back against negative narratives of Black people.

Cressman Center for Visual Arts

Hite Art Institute, UofL

100 E. Main St.

Hours: By appointment only

louisville.edu/art

N. Dean Christensen: “Smile”

Through Sept. 5

References to social media, selfies and satire are all part of the paintings of Christensen.

Galerie Hertz

1253 S. Preston St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays noon-4 p.m.

galeriehertz.com

“Twenty Twenty Show”

Through Aug. 14

Works by LAFTA (Louisville Area Fiber and Textile Artists) related to the 2020 pandemic.

Gallery 104

104 E. Main St., La Grange, Kentucky

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

gallery104.org

“Lisa Austin and Will Garner: New Works”

Through Aug. 29

Featuring the collage and assemblage works of Lisa Austin and the nature-centric mixed media paintings of Will Garner.

garner narrative contemporary fine art

642 E. Market St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.

garnernarrative.com

“Summer School”

Through Aug. 31

Works by Jaime Corum, Susan Hackworth, Robert Halliday, Greta Mattingly and David O. Schuster.

Kentucky Fine Art Gallery

Leslie H. Spetz Custom Picture Framing

2400-C Lime Kiln Lane

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

lesliespetzcustomframing.com

John Brooks: “We All Come and Go Unknown”

Through Aug. 21

New works by Quappi Projects gallerist John Brooks.

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, noon-4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

“August Transitions: New Work by Corie Neumayer”

Aug. 6-29

Newmayer’s observations on the changes August brings. Also includes guest artists John McCarthy, Suzy Hatcher and Norman Spencer.

PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

“You Got Your Secret On”

Through Aug. 7

The 13 artists in this group exhibition focused on nature and what it personally means to them.

Quappi Projects

827 E. Market St.

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

quappiprojects.com

Julio Cesar: “Perpetual Contours”

Aug. 6-30

Cesar’s pandemic exhibition of Mondrian-inspired works.

Revelry Boutique + Gallery

742 E. Market St.

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays and Mondays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

revelrygallery.com

“Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art from Paper”

Through Aug. 22

Features life-size sculptural costume pieces spanning 500 years of fashion.

“Collecting – A Love Story: Glass from the Adele and Leonard Leight Collection”

Through Nov. 7

Celebrates the collection and lives of local contemporary glass collectors Adele and Leonard Leight.

Ralph Eugene Meatyard: “The Unforeseen Wilderness”

Aug. 6-Feb. 13

Meatyard’s photographs of Red River Gorge accompanied by Wendell Berry’s essays.

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.;Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

speedmuseum.org

Rita Cameron: “Adaptations”

Aug. 13-Sept. 18

Cameron’s previous exhibition of colorful paintings was Surface Noise’s last show before things shut down for the pandemic. This show features her new work.

Surface Noise

600 Baxter Ave., Louisville

Hours: Thursdays-Mondays, noon-6 p.m.

Facebook.com/surfacenoiserecords