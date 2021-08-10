10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (8/30)

TUESDAY, Aug. 31

Louisville’s Vision Quest: Prophetic Imagination and the Art of Becoming the Beloved Community

TEN20 Craft Brewery

No cover | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

How do we become a new Louisville? It involves creating symbols and images that will shape our collective mythology, posits Interfaiths Paths to Peace. At this panel, Louisville visionaries will share the images and symbols of our collective future. Participants include Morgan Atkinson, Ariane Barre-Stern, Dr. Jabani Bennett, Japa Buckner, Danny Flanigan, Brianna Harlan, Guillermo Sollano and Bryan Warren. Masks are required.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 1

Pappyland: A Story of Family, Fine Bourbon, and the Things That Last

Zoom

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Writer Wright Thompson tells the story of how Julian Van Winkle III made Pappy Van Winkle, his family’s bourbon, what it is today.

Greg Bourke Launch Event

Carmichael’s Bookstore (Frankfort Avenue)

Free | 7 p.m.

Greg Bourke is a gay rights activist whose advocacy journey began when he was dismissed as a troop leader for the Boy Scouts of America in 2012. He’s also experienced discrimination in the Catholic Church, and he was a defendant in Obergefell vs. Hodges, the Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage throughout the U.S.. At this event, Bourke will talk about his new book, “Gay, Catholic, and American: My Legal Battle for Marriage Equality and Inclusion.” You can attend in-person or virtually, but you must register for both.

Golden Girls Trivia

Chill BAR

No cover | 8-10 p.m.

Do you know everything there is to know about Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and Sophia? Test your knowledge at this “Golden Girls” themed trivia night. The winning team will receive a $50 gift card to Chill BAR, and there will be raffle prizes throughout the night. Sign-ups start at 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, Sept. 2

Ladies Night with Robbie Bartlett

CC’s Low Carb Kitchen

No cover | 6 p.m.

An intimate evening with Robbie Bartlett, who has been performing R&B and jazz in Louisville nightclubs since 1982. Reservations are strongly encouraged. To sit inside, guests must provide proof of vaccination or evidence of a negative COVID test administered within 48 hours of their visit.

Advertisement

FRIDAY, Sept. 3

WorldFest 2021

Downtown Louisville

Free | 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Louisville’s home to many cultures, but there’s only one event where you can experience them all at once — or at least almost all of them — and that’s at WorldFest. This four-day festival, back after a year break, features a Global Village and three performance stages, representing the food, items and traditions of more than 20 countries. There will be more than 40 food vendors and nearly 100 booths. The Global Village Overlook Plaza will host a Stella Artois Biergarten with international and domestic beers. On Friday, the Muhammad Ali Center will host a naturalization ceremony, where 150 immigrants will become U.S. citizens. The event will look different under COVID, with the cancellation of the Parade of Nations. Vendors must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, masks are encouraged and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the event.

First Friday Concert: Sister Crone

The Floyd County Library, New Albany, Indiana

Free | Noon-12:30 p.m.

Spend your lunch with Sister Crone, formerly the Tin Whiskey Sisters. This indie rock sister duo consists of Em and Tabin Ibershoff. They’ll be joined by Kelly Newton on the guitar. Register to attend.

2021 Germantown Schnitzelbzurg Blues Festival

Intersection of Hickory Street and Burnett Avenue

No cover | 7 p.m.

This Germantown/Schnitzelburg street festival is anchored by blues music. Your Friday performers are The Travelin Mojos at 7 p.m., followed by Wowuwoo and Krew and The Stella Vees.

Neon Nights

Howl at the Moon

No cover (if you wear neon) | 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

Wear neon, get in free to the Howl at the Moon club at Fourth Street Live. There will be live music, drink specials and glow-in-the-dark dancing.

Louisville Silent Disco

Mile Wide Beer Co.

Free | 9 p.m.

Start Labor Day weekend with an outdoor silent disco dance party on Mile Wide’s patio.