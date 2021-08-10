10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (8/23)

MONDAY, Aug. 23

Black Breastfeeding Week: Lactation Basics 101

Brew & Sip Coffee Bar

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

Doula Alexa Hughes leads this class on lactation for new and expecting parents. This event, hosted by the ACLU of Kentucky at Brew & Sip Coffee Bar, also features door prizes and gift bags.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 25

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

Waterfront Park

Free | 6 p.m.

Waterfront Wednesday this week features Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, blues guitarist and singer. He’s accompanied by Louisville singer-songwriter Brooks Ritter and the band Genevva — former members of Frederick The Younger who make dream pop. The show starts at 6 p.m. with Genevva. Brooks Ritter goes on at 7:30 p.m. and Christone Ingram plays at 9 p.m.

Summer Yoga Series

TEN20 Craft Brewery

Donation-based | 6 p.m.

Community yoga in TEN20’s spacious craft brewery. Tickets are a suggested donation of $5-$10.

Burgers & Bluegrass

The Raven

No cover | 6-9 p.m.

Pair The Raven’s burgers with live bluegrass music. All are invited to come jam.

Q’d Up with Tenille Arts

Mac’s Hideaway, New Albany

Free | 7 p.m.

Canadian country singer Tenille Arts performs in this installment of the Q’d Up Concert Series. Kayla Griffen comes from Scottsburg, Indiana, and Zach Mosgrove makes his way up from Kentucky to play, too.

Derby City Made: Jacob Resch

Tin Roof Louisville

No cover | 8 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Jacob Resch plays Tin Roof Louisville’s local music series, Derby City Made. Resch recently released a new album, Clockwork.

THURSDAY, Aug. 26

National Dog Day

Various locations

Prices vary | 4-8 p.m.

Two of Louisville’s dog bars are celebrating National Dog Day with drinks, pups and more. PG&J’s Dog Bar is serving up Against the Grain beers and mixed drinks from Tito’s. Mojo Hydration will be there with energizing IVs for the humans and Derby City Poop Scoop goods for the dogs. It’s free to go if you just want to watch the pups, but there is a cover fee for dogs. At Club K9 in Jeffersontown, it’s the same sitch. All the Smoke BBQ will be on site there for food. You can order drinks and enter a raffle, with proceeds going to the Kentucky Humane Society and Louisville Metro Animal Services.

The Beauty of Breaking Things: Glitch Art

Online

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

The Louisville Free Public Library teaches this virtual workshop on how to make glitch effect photos that are popular on Instagram and other social media platforms. Email liz.magee@lfpl.org to sign up.

Summer Concert

All Peoples

Free | 7 p.m.

The Kentucky Opera presents a free outdoor concert featuring mezzo-soprano Katherine Calcamuggio Donner and tenor Jesse Donner.

ANYTIME

FOP Contract Input

Anywhere

Free | Anytime

The mayor’s office and the police union have negotiated a tentative new contract, but there is still time for the public to comment on it. The 490 Project is urging the public to contact council members and request a special council session “for citizens to learn what is in the contract and give feedback on it.” The city announced some details of the contract on Friday but has yet to release it in its entirety. It would give officers raises, but a press release from the city says it also contains reforms.