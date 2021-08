MONDAY, Aug. 2

Return of Anime Night

Hideaway Saloon

Free | 7 p.m.

The New Anime Collective is bringing back their Anime Nights at the Hideaway Saloon. The evening starts at 7 p.m. with Japanese curry and conversation. Then, at 8 p.m., the anime showings begin with episodes of “Jujutsu Kaisen” and “So I’m A Spider, So What?”

TUESDAY, Aug. 3

Introduction to Newburg’s Community Garden

Newburg Library

Free | Times vary

Book a tour of Newburg’s Community Garden. Learn about what’s growing and how you can get involved. Tours are available for any day — not just Tuesday. Call 479-6160 to get started.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 4

Louisville Fringe Festival

Various locations

$5 (suggested donation) | Times vary

The Louisville Fringe Festival starts on Wednesday, with multiple performances of alternative theater that you’re not going to see on any other stage. At either the Planet of the Tapes or Mile Wide Beer Co., you’ll be able to catch a slate of Louisville artists doing their thing through Aug. 8. Some of the featured shows are: comedian Keith McGill’s “Laundry on New Year’s Day,” a one-man show about dealing with the loss of four members of his family in a five month period, and “Sorceress!” a sci-film cobbled together from striking scenes found in century-old, public domain silent films. Read about them here.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Central Park

Free | 8 p.m.

The high school-age Kentucky Shakespeare’s Globe Players present the magical comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream

THURSDAY, Aug. 5

Comedy Open Mic Night

Red Top Gourmet Hotdogs

No cover | 9 p.m.

If you’re funny, or if your mom says you’re funny, come to Red Top’s comedy open mic night where the stand is open to anyone. Like many comedy shows, this one will be a sausage fest, too, albeit with Red Top’s delicious, gourmet hot dogs.

FRIDAY, Aug. 6

Summer Concert Series: From Paris

Westport Whiskey & Wine

No cover | 6-9 p.m.

Enjoy music made by From Paris, drinks sold by Westport Whiskey & Wine and food handed out the windows of trucks. Just the way we like it.

2021 Highview Friday Fest

Highview Park

Free | 6-10 p.m.

At Highview Fest this week, The Rigbys perform Beatles songs and Strung Out Loud sings rock music. Food trucks will also be on site.

Hot Air Balloon Rides, ‘Up,’ & Food Trucks

The Maples Park, Crestwood, Kentucky

Free | 6 p.m.-midnight

Turn out for a Crestwood community event. It starts at 6 p.m. with food trucks. At 7:30 p.m., free, tethered, hot air balloon rides will start up. Then at 9:30 p.m., bring your blankets and chairs for a showing of Pixar’s “Up” on an inflatable big screen.

Nashville Hits The Roof – Kat & Alex

Tin Roof

No cover | 8 p.m.

The Nashville husband and wife duo of Kat and Alex sing classic country with a bilingual, Latin twist.

The Runaway Grooms

The Mellwood Tavern

$5 | 9 p.m.

The Runaway Grooms is an Americana/psych/jam band from Vail, Colorado. Their “good vibes and good jams” will rock The Mellwood Tavern all night.