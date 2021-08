MONDAY, Aug. 16

Kamikaze Zombie / Orphan Riot

Highlands Tap Room Bar & Grill

No cover | 10 p.m.

Metal Monday at the Highlands Tap Room is back. Your performers are Kamikaze Zombie from Alabama and Orphan Riot (old school punk rock) from North Carolina.

TUESDAY, Aug. 17

DFL Supercup Watch Party

The Hogfather

No cover | 2:30 p.m.

Come watch the winners of the Bundesliga championship and the DFB-Pokal face off in “one of the biggest games in German soccer.” The FC Bayern North America Fan Clubs Group hosts this watch party, featuring special giveaways and the FC Bayern mascot Berni.

Black Cat Appreciation Day

PetSmart, Clarksville, Indiana

Free | 4-7 p.m.

You’re in luck, because the Animal Protection Association is adopting out black cats at PetSmart this Tuesday. Get your next Salem or Binx this week.

Tumbao Tuesday

Logan Street Market

Donation-based | 7-10 p.m.

Learn to dance bachata, merengue and kizomba.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 18

Friends Trivia

Tin Roof Louisville

No cover | 7 p.m.

If you were on a break from trivia, now is the time to get back into it with “Friends” trivia night at Tin Roof. All questions will be based on the beloved ‘90s TV show.

Nerd Nite

Gravely Brewing Co.

No cover | 7-9 p.m.

Nerd Nite returns. Listen to three people talk about their passion. Stephen Abell presents “Le Dragon,” “a story of intrigue and heroism discovered through archaeology.” Jessica Fey discusses “sustainability and Mezcal.” And, Bentley McBentleson, a digital marketer, will tell you about how tracking cookies are being removed from the majority of internet browsers this year and what that means for you.

THURSDAY, Aug. 19

Pups on the Patio

Gravely Brewing Co.

No cover | 5 p.m.

It’s bring your dog to the bar day at Gravely’s. There will be a raffle, free bandanas for your pet and treats. A portion of the event’s proceeds go to Friends of Metro Animal Services.

Crystal Wilkinson Presents ‘Perfect Black’

Zoom

Free | 7 p.m.

Crystal Wilkinson introduces her book, “Perfect Black.” Baring the history of one’s soul onto pages — it requires so much of one’s soul. Willingness and even prose skills only go so far — no matter how the library sections and bestseller lists fill up with memoir. In her new book “Perfect Black,” Wilkinson has done more than revisit the moments and environment and relationships that made her. Once she refers to herself as “a black professional woman with a trained, homogenized tongue” — but if you know anything about Kentucky’s Poet Laureate, the truth stands tall, and that description skirts around the power of all that’s said by that tongue. There’s discipline and finesse that’s astounding in its steadiness as she describes incidents, perpetual struggles and impressions and tributes (especially to the “women that made me a woman”) in poems and short essays. The collection’s strengthened with visual accompaniment through illustrations by Ronald W. Davis. Register for this virtual event through Carmichael’s Bookstore’s website.—T.E. Lyons

FRIDAY, Aug. 20

Anemic Royalty / Histrionics Radattack / Very Special People

Zanzabar

$5 | 6 p.m.

Louisville party punk band Anemic Royalty plays with Histrionics Radattack and Very Special People. Zanzabar is now requiring that people who come to their shows either show that they’re vaccinated or receive a negative COVID test within 72 hours of attending.

Never Say Die Comedy Hour (Or Two)

Never Say Die

No cover | 8-11 p.m.

Comedy veterans and newbies face off at this open mic. The funniest performers will win $25 and “Set of the Night.” If you’d like to take the stage, email louisvillelaughs2@gmail.com.