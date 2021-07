Lespecial

Friday, July 30

Enchanted Forest | The Grain Haus at Floyd County Brewing Co. | 41 W. First St., New Albany, Indiana | $12 | | 8 p.m.

This trio brings its “heavy future groove” to the New Albany venue, The Enchanted Forest. Fans of Fela Kuti, King Crimson and Radiohead don’t want to miss this show.

Ancient Homies by lespecial

Casey Powell with Kiana & The Sun Kings and Spooky Diamonds

Saturday, July 31

Zanzabar | 2100 S. Preston St. | $12 | 7:30 p.m.

Catch a local lineup of the experimental, funk-infused pop of Casey Powell, the modern, jazz-soul of Kiana & The Sun Kings and the catchy indie rock of Spooky Diamonds.

Kyle Eldridge & the Kentucky Cowhands with Heather Summers

Saturday, July 31

The Flamingo Lounge I 119 S. Seventh St. | $10 | 8 p.m.

The newly-opened Flamingo Lounge has moved into the space where Jimmy Can’t Dance use to be. The club will feature local and touring acts of various genres. The band, Kyle Eldridge & the Kentucky Cowhands will perform their vintage country and western fare with the vocal musings of guest singer Heather Summers, who works as a food and outdoor activist. Like the band, Summers will bring her repertoire of “old-time music” to the stage. The show kicks off at 8 p.m.