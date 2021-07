Exhibits:

The Object Seen: The Art Center of the Bluegrass in Danville, Kentucky, is celebrating one of art history’s oldest traditions — the study and practice of the still life as subject matter. This exhibition honors both traditional realism as well as more experimental contemporary techniques and welcomes a variety of media. The juror will be asked to select work (both two- and three-dimensional) that reflects and expresses the theme of contemporary still life while demonstrating creativity, strength of execution and overall artistic excellence with the goal of selecting a well-rounded exhibit that showcases a broad range of artistic styles and interpretation. Prizes are $500, $250 and $100. Deadline: Aug. 15. For more information: artcenterky.org/upcoming-exhibits/

Abandoned: Time and Place: Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial, this is an open call for photography that explores the theme of vacant, uninhabitable or otherwise abandoned spaces. By capturing images of these spaces, we are able to see the ephemeral nature of each environment and preserve them, often moments before these spaces are forgotten, condemned, demolished or otherwise lost to time. What do these vacant structures say about us as we leave them to decay during a spike in our world’s unhoused population? What is the meaning of shelter, and what-or whom-are we abandoning during these unprecedented times? Deadline: Aug. 1. For more information, email: nzamarron@lexarts.org

Grant:

Innovate Artist Grants: Innovate Artist Grants awards two, $550 grants each quarter, to one visual artist and one photographer. In addition to receiving a grant award, winners will be featured and recognized online and join a growing community of vibrant and talented artists. Visual artists and photographers 18 years and older, from all around the world, are eligible to apply. All media and genres are accepted. All applicants retain the right to the work they submit. Deadline: Sept 16. For more information, and to apply: innovateartistgrants.org

Residencies:

Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts: The KHN in Nebraska awards up to 70 juried residencies per year to established and emerging visual artists, writers, composers and interdisciplinary artists from across the country and around the world. Residencies are available for two to eight week stays. Each resident receives a $100 stipend per week, free housing and a private studio. Since 2001, KHN has awarded more than 900 residencies. Deadline: Sept. 1. For more information: khncenterforthearts.org/residency

McColl Center for Art + Innovation: McColl Center’s summer 2022 visual artist-in-residence program in Charlotte, North Carolina, is offered to educators and parents who otherwise would not have the opportunity to participate in McColl Center residencies because of responsibilities during school or university terms. Selected artists will be allowed to bring their families and will receive a $6,000 living, materials, and travel stipend, housing and 24-hour access to a studio and tools. This residency will support your practice, giving you the opportunity to bring your family with you, utilize their facilities, and access equipment in their artist labs. Residency dates: May 16-Aug. 9, 2022 (12 weeks). Deadline: Aug. 15, 2021. For more information: mccollcenter.org/apply/

Writing:

The Toni Beauchamp Prize in Critical Art Writing: The board, advisory board and editors of Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts recognize the significant lack of venues and support for young and mid-career arts writers working across the United States. This award seeks to bring exposure to writers who are dealing with the spirit of the age and are unafraid to ask difficult questions There will be one first place prize of $3,000, and two runners up, awarded $1,000 each. The winning essay will be featured in GC’s printed journal, and the two runners-up will be considered for publication. Entries should be a single piece of prose, written in English, not exceeding 1,500 words. This year’s guest judge is Jenna Wortham of the New York Times. For more information: gulfcoastmag.org/contests/the-beauchamp-prize/