The Carnegie Center for Art and History in New Albany is debuting their latest exhibition, Hoosier Lifelines: Environmental and Social Change Along the Monon, 1847-2020. This exhibit will be part of the 2021 Photo Biennial and focuses its attention on the now decommissioned Monon Railroad.

The collection focuses on how life and the environment along the Monon has changed. The show looks to explore how the change of environment and economy has and will continue to affect the lives of Hoosiers. Once called the “Hoosier Lifeline,” the Monon was central to social and economic life throughout the state from the Ohio River to the dunes of Lake Michigan.

The show is more than photographs, also assembling artifacts and historical narratives exploring the age of humans in Indiana. With its blend of art and history the show hopes to bring renewed interest to the familiarity of the place.

The exhibit opens Friday, August 6 from 6-8 p.m. There will be complimentary wine and individually packaged appetizers. Visitors will be entertained by the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet.

The exhibit will have photographs from:

Richard Koenig

Betsy Stirratt

Maria Whiteman

Historical information has been provided by: