New Comics Showcase

Join Louisville Laughs for a showcase of some of our favorite new comedians at Aloft Louisville Downtown.

Watch several locals starting their comedy journey, including Kelli O’Toole, Alex Fleming, Rich Enright, Mz Johnson, Jesse Rhodes, Adam Kaelin and Kane Johnson.

Then veteran Keith McGill will close out the show. Keith is a Louisville comedian and actor who has toured internationally and performed comedy on cruise ships.

Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Come early and enjoy a drink from the full Corner bar in the comfortable Aloft lobby.

Venue Information

Aloft Louisville Downtown102 W. Main Street

Louisville, KY 40202

(502) 583-1888