Welcome back to the Louisville tradition that very few people can accurately explain — the famous World Championship Dainty Contest, one of the most unique competitions out there. The event returns for its 51st year on Saturday, July 24 and goes through Monday, July 26 at multiple locations in Schnitzelburg. The competitive part is only a few hours, but the party lasts all weekend.

Ok, here’s my attempt to explain the game of Dainty: it’s sort of like a stickball home run derby, but there’s no ball… instead you take your stick and hit a much smaller, sharper stick. You have to be at least 45 years old to play. And there’s a lot of beer and bologna sandwiches.

That probably didn’t do it much justice, and you most likely now have more questions, so watch this excellent six-minute video from KET explaining the tradition:

There’s an entire weekend of festivities surrounding the actual competition, including food, drinks and live music.

Here is the schedule of events:

Dainty Festival Schedule:

– Saturday: Dainty Fundraiser at The Merryweather, 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

– Sunday: Dainty Vendor Village behind Hauck’s Handy Store, 5-11 p.m.

– Monday: The 51st Annual World Championship Dainty Contest, at the intersection of Goss and Hoertz Avenue, 5-9 p.m.

Monday’s Dainty Contest Schedule:

– 5 p.m.: Opening prayer and national anthem, Sylvia Walters

– 5:15 p.m.: Dignitaries play

– 5:30 p.m.: Open competition begins

– 8 p.m.: German band starts

For more information, visit https://www.schnitzelburg.org/dainty